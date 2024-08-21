What about Steffy's scandalous smooches on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Steffy is furious at her husband for kissing Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful, but she’s toeing a very dangerous line given her own scandalous smooches with Liam that she seems to have conveniently forgotten. But we haven’t.

In the August 20 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) unleashed her fury upon Finn (Tanner Novlan) for “allowing” Hope (Annika Noelle) to kiss him. Finn was trying to be honest and let his wife know what happened, and that he shut it down, but Steffy’s reaction seemed to come out of the blue.

But Steffy has a dirty little secret of her own: she kissed Liam in Rome, and again when they got back from Italy. She didn't push Liam away, not at first, anyway. And she never told Finn.

Several fans commented on the double standard on social media:

So when does Finn find out about the 3 Leffy kisses?!?!? Finn respects Steffy but.... it seems like Steffy doesn’t respect Finn enough to be honest with him about Liam. Double standards much 😒 😑 🙄 #BoldandBeautiful #TeamHope #HopeFF #FreeHopeFromThomAss pic.twitter.com/9e3PyKYOO1August 16, 2024

To be fair, Steffy did warn Finn that Hope was someone to stay away from. She asked him not to be around her and he decided to continue his friendship with her while ignoring the warning signs. However, it must be noted that Finn didn’t kiss her, she jumped on him and caught him by surprise. And his response was exactly what it needed to be: he pushed her away immediately.

When it comes to Steffy, though, she never came clean about those kisses with Liam in Italy, and the time before that. That’s three kisses that she shared with her ex-husband, and she never told Finn the truth.

Until now, those kisses have felt like one of those long-forgotten plot holes, never to be unearthed again. But over a year later they suddenly have new relevance.

Steffy should be upset right now, but not at Finn. Her anger needs to be directed at Hope for what she did. Finn didn’t do anything wrong. He tried to tell her immediately after it happened but Steffy rushed off to work and then Taylor (Rebecca Budig) showed up and he didn’t want to say anything in front of her.

Steffy is walking a very fine line here. She’s been very forceful about her opinions lately, but she’s got a very dark secret that she's been keeping from Finn and if it ever gets out it could ruin everything.