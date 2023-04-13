What happens with Midge's career and other questions for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5

We've been following and rooting for Midge to get her big break for four seasons, and with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 set to be the acclaimed comedy's last, it's safe to say that we have an invested interest in how things turn out for her.

But it's not just Midge. Fans are going to want to know what happens to Susie, Abe & Rose, Joel & Mei and most of the fantastic ensemble that has made us laugh time and time again. We also want to know if we're going to need prepare for a certain real-life event.

Before the series finale hits, we're asking five big questions for the show (one of our 100 best TV shows of all time) and how we think they may turn out; we'll update this list if/when those questions get answered in the series.

Here are the questions that we need answered The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5.

What happens with Midge's career?

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Image credit: Prime Video)

Ever since Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) took to the stage for the first time, we, like Susie (Alex Borstein), saw a star in the making. Midge has enjoyed some career highs as well as suffered from a number of lows. But now that the end is in sight, we have to know, does Midge become the star that she has dreamed of being?

In season 4 Midge was refusing to be an opening act to anyone, even Tony Bennett. Instead, she was working as the emcee at a burlesque house. And while she was able to hone her act and help turn the originally seedy main show into something special, her future there could only go so far.

It isn't until Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) chimes in that Midge gets the proper perspective. Lenny criticizes Midge for not taking the Bennett gig and explains there is only a small window for comedians to snag their golden opportunity and if she misses hers because she's stubborn it would break his heart. After the talk, Midge finds herself standing in front of a billboard for The Gordon Ford Show as the season ends. So what happens next?

Our prediction: Based on that and the season 5 trailer featuring a good bit of Gordon Ford (Reid Scott), we can guess that Midge is going to work with Ford in some capacity and — because this is a comedy series — that'll lead to Midge's big break to stardom.

What happens with Rose's matchmaking business?

Marin Hinkle and Tony Shaloub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video)

Just as her daughter has been making her own career dreams come true, Rose (Marin Hinkle) has gone from a housewife to an entrepreneur, using her skills at pairing young couples up into an official matchmaking business. But as we saw in season 4, the world of matchmaking can be cutthroat.

Rose met a group of women who have already carved out the matchmaking game in New York, led by Benedetta (Kelly Bishop). They bluntly tell Rose to end her business or go to "war" with them. Rose ends up deciding to stand her ground and take on the ladies. So will she be able to come out on top in this fight?

Our prediction: It's not going to be easy and Rose, and by extension Abe (Tony Shaloub), will take some licks, but we think she is going to win the day. Specifically, she may pull a Godfather-esque move (minus the murders) to seize control and become the de facto leader of the New York matchmakers.

Do Joel and Mei stay together?

Michael Zegen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video)

Joel (Michael Zegen) and Mei (Stephanie Hsu) seem to have gotten over the biggest hurdle of their relationship last season when Joel's parents Moishe (Kevin Pollak) and Shirley (Caroline Aaron) accept Mei and the fact the pair are going to have a baby. But Moishe does present one last wrinkle: he wants Mei to convert to Judaism. Could that spell doom for the couple or is it something that they can work out?

Our prediction: We actually think that whether it is the conversion aspect or something else, Joel and Mei are not going to make it as a couple. Thankfully Joel has grown since he left Midge, so it will probably be a little less messy this time around; plus he already has practice raising a kid while not together with the mother.

Who will Midge end up with?

Joel Johnstone, Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video)

If Joel does end things with Mei, does that leave the door open for him and Midge to get back together? Or will Midge find love with someone else? We saw that Milo Ventimiglia's flirtatious character popped up again in the trailer.

Our prediction: While Midge will have options to get remarried, we're betting she stays single and that her most important relationship is the friendship and business partnership she has with Susie. But we'll just say if Midge does end up with someone at the end of the series, we think she gets back together with Joel.

Will the Marvel Mrs. Maisel season 5 deal with Lenny Bruce’s death?

Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video)

One person many fans have been hoping to see Midge end up with is Lenny Bruce. In season 4, those fans got their wish at least in part, as Midge and Lenny spend a night together in a hotel. But the next morning Midge found Lenny's stash of drugs, putting a cloud over their long awaited connection.

Lenny is a variation of real-life comic Lenny Bruce, who tragically died at the age of 40 from an accidental overdose in 1966. With reports that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is going to include some flash forwards from its standard timeline in the early 1960s, can we expect the show to tackle Lenny's death, and, if so, just how are they going to handle it?

Our prediction: Because of what Lenny has meant for Midge throughout the series, the show is going to have to deal with Lenny's death in some capacity; we think it'll be more passive. The show has briefly touched on Lenny's addiction problems a few times, but he has mainly been a kind of spiritual and comedic guide for Midge; there one moment, gone the next. While we hope to get at least one more great scene between the two, when it comes to Lenny's death we think the show touches upon it after the fact, when Midge has dealt with any lingering emotions and can remember the positives of Lenny.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 premieres on April 14 on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Friday.