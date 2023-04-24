What's next for The Good Doctor?

As The Good Doctor season 6 winds down with its final few episodes over the next two weeks, many fans may be wondering if there's more of the medical drama in the pipeline?

The Good Doctor has been a fan favorite on ABC, as the Freddie Highmore-led series about a young doctor, Shaun Murphy, who has autism but also is a medical savant is the top-rated show in the 10 pm hour on Mondays in the US. People have also become attached to many of the other characters in the show, including Christina Chang's Dr. Lim, Paige Spara's Lea, Richard Schiff's Dr. Glassman and the other members of the medical team.

So are we getting The Good Doctor season 7 or is it joining the ranks of the other 2023 cancelled TV shows? Here's what we know.

Is The Good Doctor season 7 renewed or cancelled?

Rest easy Good Doctor fans, the show is coming back for season 7. The news was made official on April 19, per multiple reports (opens in new tab).

With two episodes in season 6 still left to air, including the season 6 finale on May 1, no news was shared if all of The Good Doctor cast would be returning for season 7. We can certainly expect Freddie Highmore to be back, but there are some questions surrounding Schiff's Dr. Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann's Dr. Reznick and others that make it hard to say whether they will continue as series regulars until we know how the storylines of this season play out.

The Good Doctor season 7 is expected to once again be a part of ABC's fall lineup. Why we don't have an exact date for its premiere, we can guess it'll be sometime in September or October.

The Good Doctor spinoff — The Good Lawyer

Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman in The Good Doctor (Image credit: ABC/Jeff Weddell)

Not only is The Good Doctor coming back for season 7, but it is possibly getting a spinoff series, The Good Lawyer.

The new series centers around Joni, a brilliant, funny and self-aware young lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm. Living with OCD, which can take a toll on her personal and professional life, she does not want to be treated differently and her attention to detail allows her to see cases in ways others often can't.

Kennedy McMann plays Joni, while Felicity Huffman and Bethlehem Million are the only other confirmed cast members at this time.

The Good Lawyer got a test run on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 16, and while it is expected that the show is going to be added to the ABC lineup in the 2023-2024 season, no official word has been given.

More specific details are likely to come when ABC announces its full 2023 fall TV lineup, which should come after the current 2022-2023 TV season wraps up in May.