When is All American season 6 going to air?

Since All American season 5 wrapped in May of 2023, viewers have been left on the edge of their seats waiting for All American season 6 to premiere to find out what happens next.

Unfortunately, the wait between seasons has been longer this time around as there were industry-wide actors' and writers' strikes that delayed production for not just new episodes of the popular CW series, but also for other highly-anticipated shows like Grey’s Anatomy season 20, Chicago Fire season 12 and 9-1-1 season 7.

But back to All American. Unlike the other shows mentioned, the coming-of-age series has yet to receive an official release date. While ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC have all announced return dates for their biggest shows, The CW has not officially stated when All American season 6, or the spinoff series All American: Homecoming season 3, are set to debut. In fact, The CW made an announcement in mid-December in regards to its 2024 programming and both series were noticeably absent from the lineup. The only Monday-night content listed is I Am Martin Luther King Jr., a documentary set to air on January 15.

Having said all that, what’s the status of new episodes of All American?

When do new episodes of All American air?

Michael Evans Behling and Greta Onieogou in All American (Image credit: The CW)

According to The Hollywood Reporter , both the new seasons of All American and All American: Homecoming are expected to have 13 episodes and premiere sometime in April and then wrap in the summer. Again, official dates have yet to be announced, but if the April date holds true, fans are months away from seeing what happens next with Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and "The Vortex."

What happened in the All American season 5 finale?

Michael Evans Behling and Daniel Ezra in All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

When season 5 concluded, the main characters were all finally making progress in their efforts to move on in the wake of Billy Baker's (Taye Diggs) death. Spencer and Oliva (Samantha Logan) confessed their feelings for one another and are likely headed toward reconciliation. However, the duo will have to contemplate the future of their romance under some interesting dynamics given Oliva accepted a spot in a cultural exchange program that takes her to London for a little while.

Then there's Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou). The forever romantic finally convinced the young music exec to come out to the world about their relationship, leading him to pop the big question. She shockingly accepted his proposal, meaning Jordan is engaged for the second time (yes, he's barely a sophomore in college).

Amid all the love, tragedy struck at the Baker family home. In the final minutes of the season 5 finale, Patience (Chelsea Tavares) was stabbed by her stalker Miko (Courtney Bandeko) and left on the floor bleeding. Unfortunately, Coop (Bre-Z) was on her way to see Patience and reveal she still has feelings for her ex. It now looks as if Coop's big declaration will be overshadowed by a life-or-death situation.

As we wait to see what lies in store in All American season 6, All American seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix in the US and ITVX in the UK.