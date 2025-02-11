When will Sister Wives season 19 return with new episodes?
There's still so much of the story yet to come in the second half of season 19.
Sister Wives season 19 reached its mid-season finale on February 2 after rolling out the first 20 episodes of the season. Now fans are wondering when Sister Wives will return with new episodes? Well, we have everything you need to know right here.
TLC has not yet revealed a mid-season premiere date for Sister Wives, but they did reveal a timeline in the preview of what's ahead by saying that the show will return later this spring. Given that we're still in the middle of winter, we have some time before Sister Wives will return.
When it comes to an actual return date, TLC confirmed to WTW that it's safe to say that the show will return after Alec Baldwin's new reality show The Baldwins finishes its run. The Baldwins is taking over the Sister Wives time slot at 10 pm ET/PT on Sunday nights. It premieres Sunday, February 23, and it looks like there will be eight episodes in the season, which means The Baldwins will end on April 13. That could mean Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20.
The mid-season finale left things at an interesting point for the family. Kody Brown and his remaining wife, Robyn, are coming to terms with living in a monogamous relationship. Robyn's daughter Aurora asked Kody to be part of her baptism ceremony, which left her parents with tears of joy.
Newly married Christine and her husband David accompanied Christine's former sister wife Janelle on a cross-country trip from Arizona to North Carolina after Janelle and her kids purchased land for a flower farm. They stopped in New Orleans, where Janelle had her first shot of alcohol in a toast to starting her new life. And in Utah, Meri was trying to decide whether her destiny is to live in the bed & breakfast or venture out and find her place in the world.
One of the big stories we expect to see in the second half of the season is the ongoing effort to sell the family's property at Coyote Pass. The family originally moved to Flagstaff to build their dream homes at Coyote Pass, but as the Brown family fell apart the land had been a sad reminder of the past.
You can catch up with the first half of Sister Wives season 19 on Max and Discovery Plus now.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Unforgotten season 6 episode 3 recap: is Marty Bains a killer?
The Åre Murders episode 3 recap: Who Killed Amanda? And why?