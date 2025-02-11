When will Sister Wives season 19 return with new episodes?

Sister Wives season 19 reached its mid-season finale on February 2 after rolling out the first 20 episodes of the season. Now fans are wondering when Sister Wives will return with new episodes? Well, we have everything you need to know right here.

TLC has not yet revealed a mid-season premiere date for Sister Wives, but they did reveal a timeline in the preview of what's ahead by saying that the show will return later this spring. Given that we're still in the middle of winter, we have some time before Sister Wives will return.

When it comes to an actual return date, TLC confirmed to WTW that it's safe to say that the show will return after Alec Baldwin's new reality show The Baldwins finishes its run. The Baldwins is taking over the Sister Wives time slot at 10 pm ET/PT on Sunday nights. It premieres Sunday, February 23, and it looks like there will be eight episodes in the season, which means The Baldwins will end on April 13. That could mean Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20.

The mid-season finale left things at an interesting point for the family. Kody Brown and his remaining wife, Robyn, are coming to terms with living in a monogamous relationship. Robyn's daughter Aurora asked Kody to be part of her baptism ceremony, which left her parents with tears of joy.

Newly married Christine and her husband David accompanied Christine's former sister wife Janelle on a cross-country trip from Arizona to North Carolina after Janelle and her kids purchased land for a flower farm. They stopped in New Orleans, where Janelle had her first shot of alcohol in a toast to starting her new life. And in Utah, Meri was trying to decide whether her destiny is to live in the bed & breakfast or venture out and find her place in the world.

One of the big stories we expect to see in the second half of the season is the ongoing effort to sell the family's property at Coyote Pass. The family originally moved to Flagstaff to build their dream homes at Coyote Pass, but as the Brown family fell apart the land had been a sad reminder of the past.

You can catch up with the first half of Sister Wives season 19 on Max and Discovery Plus now.