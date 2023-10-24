Where are the apartments in Married at First Sight UK?

Married at First Sight UK 2023 returned as 16 strangers tied the knot without ever meeting each other.

After the brides and grooms make a lifelong commitment to each other, they must experience all aspects of married life together — from going on a honeymoon to moving in together.

The experiment sees all the couples immediately move in together for the entirety of the show (this year it's a whopping 36 episodes!) as they get to know each other and work on their marriages.

However, they're not alone during the experiment, as relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas are there to assign tasks and challenges to help the newlyweds throughout their marriages and occasionally visit them in their apartments.

Although we get our daily dose of drama during the weekly dinner parties, the couples living in the same apartment block often lead to explosive showdowns and gossip on and off camera.

With the contestants spending the majority of their time in the apartments, where are the apartments in Married at First Sight UK 2023?

The MAFS UK relationship experts: Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene White sometimes pay visits to the apartments. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The apartments in Married at First Sight UK 2023 are located in Wembley, north London. All the couples move into the same apartment building so they are all neighbours for the entire experiment.

The apartments are in a modern block, complete with one bedroom, an open living space and a small balcony.

Each couple gets an apartment of their own so they can experience how they would live together in the "real" world after the show is finished.

Living in such close quarters to their co-stars means that they can visit each other's apartments whenever they like and talk about their relationships.

The MAFS UK brides. (Image credit: E4)

Of course, living with a stranger can have its challenges for some couples who may find it hard to live with their partner and others may thrive in the environment.

Although the location meant that some of the couples could go home and see their loved ones when they weren't filming, this was a different story for those who lived far away.

Bride Rosaline, who is from Crewe in Cheshire, told Cosmopolitan UK: "If you lived close to London, people were able to see their family [on our days off] but being so far away, on a down day, I couldn't meet up with them. I wish my family lived closer so I could have seen them."

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on E4 at 9pm.