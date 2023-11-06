Which 90 Day: The Last Resort couples are still together?

The first season of 90 Day: The Last Resort proved to be rather captivating for many fans of the 90 Day universe. From the revelation that Asuelu cheated on Kalani repeatedly to Kalani having a connection to another man to the complete deterioration of the relationship between Molly and Kelly, there were plenty of interesting dynamics at play. Oh, and we can’t forget about Angela and Ed. While Angela by and large showed a softer side, Ed stayed true to form and had no problem ruffling feathers.

By the end of the season, the couples were left to decide if all the counseling they received at the vacation destination was enough to fix their relationship woes. Angela and Michael, Ed and Liz and Jovi and Yara decided they wanted to stay committed to their partners. Unfortunately, Kalani and Asuelu opted to divorce but co-parent their two boys, and Molly and Kelly chose to go their separate ways.

Having said that, what happened when the cameras were off? Did some recommitted couples opt to split after all? Did the other pairs who split choose to reconnect? Here’s what we know.

Angela and Michael

Angela went into 90 Day: The Last Resort with divorce papers ready for Michael. She had reached her boiling point with her husband, who she felt was behaving inappropriately on social media with other women. Through some counseling and conversations with her husband, Angela managed to forgive Michael for his misdeeds. She even noted that she recognized a change in him.

Fast forward to the present, and it looks like Angela and Michael are still going strong. Angela even posted a dedication post to their relationship on November 5.

Ed and Liz

Ed and Liz came on the show needing to repair their bond as the two hoped to move from California to Arkansas soon. Their past together wasn’t the calmest one and they themselves confessed to breaking up several times throughout their courtship. Even watching their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort, it was marked with a number of arguments that called into question whether they would be able to stay together. Remarkably, they worked through their issues and even decided to start planning their wedding.

It seems like Ed and Liz are together. Ed shared a video of the pair on social media on October 19.

Jovi and Yara

Jovi and Yara came to the series suffering from a big communication problem. He failed to tell her that he was offered a desk position that would keep him in town instead of having to travel for work weeks at a time. She on the other hand, didn’t share with him she was on birth control, despite his desire to have another child. Considering the pair was arguing even in the night before the recommitment ceremony, we weren’t sure they’d make it. However, they both claimed they were committed to one another in their recommitment vowels.

Judging by Yara’s Instagram , we’d venture to say the duo are still married. They even celebrated Halloween together with their daughter adorning Beauty and the Beast-inspired costumes.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu by far had the most upheaval to recover from in their efforts to save their marriage. As viewers saw, Kalani revealed that Asueulu had been unfaithful for most of their time together. When Asuleu attempted to make things "right" by offering her the opportunity to carry on her own affair, she found a guy and did exactly that. She connected with this other man and discovered that her romantic feelings for Asuelu were largely gone. It definitely wasn’t a shocker that Kalani opted to proceed with a divorce from her husband.

It doesn’t look like the duo reconnected after their latest stint on TV.

Molly and Kelly

Molly and Kelly came to the show not actually in a relationship any longer but hoped to salvage the one they once had. Their love journey was documented on 90 Day: The Single Life and they were featured on episodes of Pillow Talk. Sadly, their relationship off-camera wasn’t quite as endearing. Despite their claims of heading to 90 Day: The Last Resort with the intention of seeing if they could reconnect romantically, that didn't happen.

Looking at social media, Molly and Kelly would appear to still not be together.

If you missed any of 90 Day: The Last Resort, episodes are now streaming on Max and Discovery Plus.