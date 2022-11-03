Who is Clemmie in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

Amidst the chaos of Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) shooting Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) in Emmerdale, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) had an unwelcome visitor recently — her troublesome ex-boyfriend Alex Moore (Liam Boyle).

After learning that Dawn had inherited some money from Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton), Alex turned up at Woodbine Cottage wanting to snatch the cash for himself in revenge for Dawn putting him in prison.

Throughout the tense exchange, we got a rare on-screen appearance from children Lucas Taylor (Noah Ryan Aspinall) and Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison) where Alex threatened to take custody of both Lucas and Clemmie if Dawn didn't hand over the money.

When Clemmie showed up in the scene, she seemed confused as to who Alex was — unbeknownst to her, Alex is actually her father.

But who is Clemmie in Emmerdale? She made her soap debut in July 2022, but if you're wanting to refresh your mind on who the youngster is you can find out below.

Clemmie was found by Dawn Fletcher sleeping in a dog bed at drug user Jade's house. (Image credit: ITV)

Who is Clemmie in Emmerdale?

Clemmie is the daughter of Dawn's late friend, Beth Reed, who tragically died of an overdose.

After Beth's death in July 2022, Clemmie then went into the care of Beth's friend Jade. After discovering the abhorrent conditions Clemmie was living in, on top of the fact that Jade was a drug addict, Dawn refused to leave Clemmie in her care and took her back home to Woodbine Cottage.

Clemmie was taken away from Dawn and her husband Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) by social services and the couple fought to get custody of her. Clemmie is now in the care of Dawn and Billy and lives with them at Woodbine Cottage.

In a shocking twist, Dawn learned that Clemmie was actually her son Lucas' half-sister after her ex-boyfriend Alex had an affair with Beth.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.