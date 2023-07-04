Emmerdale spoilers: Pregnant Dawn Fletcher in hospital DASH… is the baby OK?

Billy reaches out to steady pregnant wife Dawn when she's hurt by Clemmie…

Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher is left fearing for her unborn baby in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dawn and Billy Fletcher are hoping to give Clemmie an almighty birthday.

Knowing that she's missing her mum like mad they want to spoil the little girl who they've adopted.

But their best-laid plans end in horror…

It's Clemmie's first birthday without her mum and Dawn and Billy are trying to make it extra special for the little girl who they'e adopted. (Image credit: ITV)

The day doesn't start out well as Clemmie's feeling really sad not to have her mummy with her.

Things get worse, however, when Nicky calls in with a card for her.

Gabby's incensed by his gall seeing as it was mere weeks ago that Nicky jilted her on their supposed wedding day.

As the single mum vents about Nicky, she accidentally lets slip that Dawn and Billy are expecting.

Clemmie finds out that Dawn and Billy are having a baby and immediately fears for her position within the family. (Image credit: ITV)

Clemmie's in earshot and as the birthday girl absorbs the news, she starts freaking out, scared that a new baby will mean she's going to be pushed out of the family unit.

As her panic escalates, Clemmie shoves a chair into Dawn's belly and reels in horror as the pregnant mum collapses in a heap on the ground.

Dawn is winded after Clemmie rams a stool into her pregnant belly. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy insists on taking his wife to the hospital to get checked out. The couple is relieved when the sonographer reveals the baby is fine.

But things aren't fine at home as Clemmie's packed a bag and is about to vanish into the night…

Desperately worried about the consequences of her outburst, Clemmie packs a bag and heads out into the night. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Jai Sharma's cousin, Suni, arrives ahead of the wedding and immediately catches Nicky's eye…

Nicky clocks a newbie, Suni, who's in the village ahead of his cousin Jai's wedding. (Image credit: ITV)

