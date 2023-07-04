Emmerdale spoilers: Pregnant Dawn Fletcher in hospital DASH… is the baby OK?
Airs Wednesday 12th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher is left fearing for her unborn baby in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Dawn and Billy Fletcher are hoping to give Clemmie an almighty birthday.
Knowing that she's missing her mum like mad they want to spoil the little girl who they've adopted.
But their best-laid plans end in horror…
The day doesn't start out well as Clemmie's feeling really sad not to have her mummy with her.
Things get worse, however, when Nicky calls in with a card for her.
Gabby's incensed by his gall seeing as it was mere weeks ago that Nicky jilted her on their supposed wedding day.
As the single mum vents about Nicky, she accidentally lets slip that Dawn and Billy are expecting.
Clemmie's in earshot and as the birthday girl absorbs the news, she starts freaking out, scared that a new baby will mean she's going to be pushed out of the family unit.
As her panic escalates, Clemmie shoves a chair into Dawn's belly and reels in horror as the pregnant mum collapses in a heap on the ground.
Billy insists on taking his wife to the hospital to get checked out. The couple is relieved when the sonographer reveals the baby is fine.
But things aren't fine at home as Clemmie's packed a bag and is about to vanish into the night…
Elsewhere, Jai Sharma's cousin, Suni, arrives ahead of the wedding and immediately catches Nicky's eye…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!