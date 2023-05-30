Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas DUMPED on her wedding day as Nicky reveals he's gay
Airs Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas' wedding day is a disaster in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm, there's excitement in the air as it's Gabby Thomas' wedding day!
She's beyond thrilled that she's going to marry handsome manny Nicky who she feels is a great dad substitute for her son Thomas whose dad Jamie Tate plays no part in the little boy's life.
But when Gabby tells Nicky she'd love him to adopt her little son it's just too much for Nicky who cracks and tells her he can't be a stand-in father nor her husband as he's gay!
Caleb meanwhile introduces Kim to Adrian, smugly believing his plan is coming together.
What will he say when he hears his son has defied his orders to get hitched to Gabby as part of the scam?
Are Kim and co finally about to found out the truth about Caleb and Nicky?
Mandy gets the shock of her life when Bear tries to kiss her!
The mad move comes about after the beautician gives him another of her special beard treatments. Bear's read the signs all wrong and not only thinks he's in with a chance, he thinks his son Paddy won't mind that he's trying to lock lips with his ex.
Given that Mandy's in love with Paddy, how will she handle the situation?
Charity pretends she's forgotten it's Sarah's 18th birthday. And Claudette notices something's clearly on her vicar son Charles' mind.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
