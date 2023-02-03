Who was Mark Bails in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was recently forced to face her traumatic past after receiving a phone call with some major news about a man called Mark Bails (Rocky Marshall).

The unpleasant reminder devastated Charity and she sought comfort from her cousin Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

After stealing Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) car, Charity drove Cain to a graveyard where it was revealed that Mark had died in January 2023.

But, who was Mark Bails in Emmerdale? It's been a few years since we've seen or heard his name, so if you're needing a refresh on who the evil man from Charity's past is, you can find out below...

Who was Mark Bails in Emmerdale?

Mark Bails arrived in Emmerdale in 2014 as a corrupt Detective Inspector who was hellbent on destroying Charity's life.

It was revealed that Mark abused Charity when she was 14 years old after he arrested her for earning money through sex work.

A desperate and vulnerable Charity thought that Mark would help her, but he abused and sexually assaulted her for months.

Charity fell pregnant with Mark's child and managed to escape the violent and abusive copper. She reported him to the police, which made him lose out on a promotion and destroyed his marriage — this resulted in his personal vendetta against Charity.

In 2018, when trying to find evidence to prosecute Mark, Charity discovered that her and Mark's son, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) was living with adoptive parents after she believed that he died shortly after birth.

Charity and Ryan reunited in 2018 and he has remained in Emmerdale ever since.

Mark was the father of Ryan Stocks. (Image credit: ITV)

What happened to Mark Bails in Emmerdale?

Mark returned in 2018 and Ryan's entrance helped Charity get justice against the bent police officer.

Ryan's DNA revealed that Mark was his father, thereby proving that Mark abused Charity and in September 2018, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes.

In February 2023, Charity told Cain that Mark had died after having a heart attack in his prison cell, only serving four years of his sentence.

Mark died in 2023 after being sent to prison for 30 years in 2018. (Image credit: ITV)

Who played Mark Bails in Emmerdale?

Mark was played by Rocky Marshall, who has had roles in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Mr Selfridge, The Bill, Holby City, Doctors, Band of Brothers and many more.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab).