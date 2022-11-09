Will there be a season 2 of From Scratch?

*Warning! Contains spoilers for From Scratch*

From Scratch is a heartbreaking Netflix drama that had viewers in tears as it retold the devastating true story of actress Tembi Locke's life.

Based on Tembi's memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home (opens in new tab), the series follows Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña), an American student studying in Italy and Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), an Italian chef, who unexpectedly fall in love.

However, their romance comes with its obstacles, as we see the lovers navigate complex issues like family dynamics, their careers and a heartbreaking cancer battle that complicates even the strongest of loves.

From Scratch got an overwhelming amount of praise upon its release, so will there be a season 2 of From Scratch?

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano and Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler. (Image credit: STEFANO MONTESI/NETFLIX)

Netflix has not officially confirmed whether there will be a season 2 of From Scratch, but as it is a limited series it is unlikely that there will be a second season.

A limited series usually only runs for one season to tell the story in a short and concise way, such as The Queen's Gambit, Inventing Anna and Midnight Mass, which, although are all highly successful shows, did not get a season 2.

Also, the fact that it's based on Tembi Locke's memoir and real-life experiences, means that her story has already been fully told in one season and has come to an end — unless Tembi came forward with more stories of her life that could be made into season 2.

So, it looks like we'll be grabbing our tissues and rewatching the 8 episode series for the foreseeable future.

What happens in From Scratch?

Unfortunately, Amy and Lino's beautiful love story comes to a heartbreaking end as Lino tragically passes away from cancer. After his 7-year battle with the disease, it eventually spread to his lungs and Lino decided to spend his final days at home. Amy then fulfils her husband's final wishes and takes his ashes back to his home in Sicily.

How many episodes are in From Scratch?

From Scratch has 8 episodes.

From Scratch is available to watch on Netflix now.