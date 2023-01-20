Women at War cast: who's who in the French period drama

Who's in the cast of Women at War?

Women at War is an emotional Netflix period drama that follows four women during World War One in France whose lives intersect as the country faces the devastating consequences of war.

The show focuses on four women, Marguerite, Suzanne, Agnes and Caroline, who have all been left behind to run things at home, while the men fight in the war.

Despite the women all having different jobs, their stories cross over in interesting ways as they come face-to-face with the early months of war.

In this women-fronted drama, let's take a look at the acting ensemble involved in Women at War...

Who's who in the Women at War cast?

Audrey Fleurot as Marguerite de Lancastel

Audrey Fleurot plays Marguerite de Lancastel, a sex worker from Paris who trades in the small town of Saint-Paulin. She is one of the four women forced to confront the brutal consequences of the war.

Audrey is well known for her role as the Lady of the Lake in Kaamelott and has also starred in The Intouchables, The Bonfire of Destiny, Spiral and Safe.

Camille Lou as Suzanne Faure

Camille Lou stars as Suzanne Faure, a nurse who begins working at the war hospital. Despite her impressive medical talents, her identity causes suspicion from nun Mère Supérieure Agnès.

Camille has previously acted in the comedy movie Spoiled Brats, The Red Band Society and The Bonfire of Destiny.

Julie De Bona as Mère Supérieure Agnès

Julie De Bona is Mother Superior Agnès, a nun whose convent is transformed into a war hospital by the French military.

Julie has worked alongside Audrey Fleurot and Camille Lou in The Bonfire of Destiny and her other acting credits include Love In Lapland, Innocente, Killer by the Lake and Une famille formidable.

Sofia Essaïdi as Caroline Dewitt

Sofia Essaïdi portrays Caroline Dewitt, who becomes the head of her family's truck factory when her husband joins the army as an engineer. She lives with her devastated daughter Madeline and her bitter mother-in-law Éléonore as she tries to deal with the workload alone.

Sofia has had roles in Overdose, The Promise, Nostalgia and Aïcha.

Who else stars in Women at War?

Also starring in Women at War are...

Sandrine Bonnaire as Éléonore Dewitt

Grégoire Colin as Charles Dewitt

Stacy Grewis Belotti as Madeline Dewitt

Romane Portail as Jeanne Charrier

Léwine Weber as Lisette

Tchéky Karyo as Général Duvernet

Laurent Gerra as Abbé Vautrin

Tom Leeb as Joseph Duvernet

Yannick Choirat as Marcel Dumont

Women at War is available to watch on Netflix now.