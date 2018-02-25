Amazon has come a long, long way from the days of just making it easy to buy books. It's got a hand in everything . From online sales to cloud services to, yes, video.

If you have yet to try Amazon Video — also commonly referred to as Amazon Prime Video — you're absolutely missing out. For one, it's right up there with the likes of Apple and Google when it comes to a repository of films and television shows for rent or purchase. But Amazon goes even further. If you're an Amazon Prime member — and you really should be — you have access to a good bit of that content for free. As in, a whole lot of content. You could sit back with your $119 Prime membership and stream videos until the day you die and probably never see the same thing twice.

Yeah, it's that big.

Amazon Originals, and old favorites

That old show you loved years ago but wanted to catch up on on a rainy day? There's a good chance Amazon has it. (For me that's always been The West Wing .)

But Amazon Video doesn't stop there. Where things really get good are with all the original content. Some you've heard of. Some might be new. Consider:

Absentia

All or Nothing: A Season With the Arizona Cardinals

All or Nothing: A Season With the Los Angeles Rams

All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys

All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines

Alpha House

American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story

Betas

Bosch

Breathe

Britannia

Catastrophe

Comrade Detective

Crisis in Six Scenes

Diablo Guardian

Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Fearless

Fleabag

Fortitude

Goliath

Good Girls Revolt

Grand Prix Driver

Hand of God

I Love Dick

Inside Edge

Jean-Claude Van Johnson

Julian Fellowes Presents Doctor Thorne

Le Mans: Racing is Everything

Long Strange Trip

Lore

Mozart in the Jungle

One Mississippi

Patriot

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams

Picnic at Hanging Rock

Red Oaks

Sneaky Pete

The Collection

The Grand Tour

The Last Post

The Last Tycoon

The Man in the High Castle

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The New Yorker Presents

The Remix

The Tick

Tin Star

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Transparent

You Are Wanted

Z: The Beginning of Everything

That's a lot of really good stuff to watch. For free, so long as you're an Amazon Prime member.

Where can you watch Amazon Video?

You can get Amazon Video on pretty much any device. Phone, tablet, computer, wherever. But let's break it down a little further.

Amazon Fire TV

Android phones and tablets

iPhone and iPad

Apple TV

Android TV

Xbox

PlayStation

Roku

Put it this way: If you can't watch Amazon Video on it, you don't want it.

Tell me more about this Prime Membership thing

Amazon Prime is one of those things a company like Amazon can use to entice you to keep using Amazon and to keep talking about Amazon and to see Amazon in your sleep and ...

OK, here's the short, short version. For $119 a year it gets you free two-day shipping on a whole lot of things (but not everything) that you can buy through Amazon. In certain cities it gets you free same-day (or even within 2 hours) shipping. That's kind of crazy.

Then there's all the free streaming stuff. You get a lot of music for free via Amazon Music. You get a lot of video for free via Amazon Video. (Think of Amazon Prime Video as the free subset for members, then.)

Those are the big strokes, but they're by no means everything. Hit up this page for everything you get with Amazon Prime.

Click here to check out Amazon Video