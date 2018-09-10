TV providers that work with Apple single sign-on
There are more TV providers — whether they're traditional cable, satellite, or streaming video — than you probably knew of. Like, a lot more. If you're lucky, you might have options for three or four where you live. Or, like a lot of us, just one or two.
The point is, there are a lot. And that brings us to Apple's single sign-on scheme. That is, a mechanism by which you log in to your TV provider on iOS or Apple TV. And then other apps can use that log-in to let you use their services. Provided, of course, that you subscribed to them in the first place.
Here's what I mean: I use PlayStation Vue as my main streaming service. But I also have an HBO subscription through PS Vue. So I use my PS Vue credentials to log in on Apple TV or iOS, and then I'm also able to just immediately use the HBO Go app, without having to log in separately. It's a convenience thing. What it doesn't do is automatically give me access to other apps and services that work through Apple's SSO. If didn't have a subscription before, I won't magically have one now.
So the three parts you need:
- Apple's SSO in the first place. And you'll need to know how to use it.
- Apps that have chosen to work through Apple's SSO system. ( Here's that list .)
- And a content provider (or TV provider, if you will) that supports Apple's SSO.
As far as streaming services and channels go, here's who supports Apple's SSO. If you have access to a channel through a service, as in PlayStation Vue, then you should also see it in the TV app:
- ABC
- Amazon Prime Video
- Animal Planet
- Bravo
- Cartoon Network
- Comedy Central
- Destination America Go
- Discovery
- DIY
- E!
- ESPN
- Food Network
- Fox Now
- Freeform
- FX Now
- HBO Now
- HGTV
- Hulu
- Investigation Discovery
- NBC
- PlayStation Vue
- Science Channel
- Showtime Anytime
- Sling TV
- Syfy
- Telemundo
- TLC
- Travel Channel
- USA
Here, now, is that full list of content providers. And, yeah. It's big.
- 3 Rivers Communications
- Access Montana
- AcenTek
- Acme Communications
- Adams Cable Service
- Albany Mutual Telephone
- Algona Municipal Utilities
- All West Communications
- Allen's Communications
- Alliance Communications
- ALLO Communications
- Alpine Communications
- American Broadband
- American Broadband Missouri
- American Community Networks
- American Warrior Networks
- Amherst Telephone/Tomorrow Valley
- Andycable
- Arkwest Communications
- Arthur Mutual Telephone Company
- Arvig
- ATC Broadband
- ATC Communications
- ATMC
- Auburn Essential Services
- Ayersville Communications
- Baldwin Lightstream
- Ballard TV
- Bardstown Cable TV
- Bay Country Communications
- Beach Cable
- Beaver Creek Cooperative Telephone
- Beaver Valley Cable
- Bee Line Cable
- Beehive Broadband
- BELD
- Bellevue Municipal Cable
- Ben Lomand Connect / BLTV
- Benton Cablevision
- BEVCOMM
- Big Sandy Broadband
- Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative
- Bloomingdale Communications
- Blue Ridge Communications
- Blue Stream
- Blue Valley Tele-Communications
- BOLT Fiber Optic Services
- Brandenburg Telephone Co.
- Bristol Tennessee Essential Services
- Broadstripe
- BTC Communications
- BTC Vision - Nahunta
- Bulloch Telephone Cooperative
- Butler-Bremer Communications
- BVU OptiNet
- C Spire SNAP
- Cable Co-op
- Cable ONE
- Cable Services Inc.
- CableAmerica
- CableSouth Media 3
- Cam-Tel Company
- Cameron Communications
- CapRock Tv
- Carnegie Cable
- Carolina Mountain Cablevision
- CAS Cable
- CASSCOMM
- Catalina Broadband Solutions
- CC Communications
- Cedar Falls Utilities
- Celect-Bloomer Telephone Area
- Celect-Bruce Telephone Area
- Celect-Citizens Connected Area
- Celect-Elmwood/Spring Valley Area
- Celect-Mosaic Telecom
- Celect-West WI Telephone Area
- CentraCom
- CenturyLink Prism
- Chaparral CableVision
- Chariton Valley Communication Corporation, Inc.
- Chatmoss Cablevision
- Chesapeake Bay Communications
- Chesnee Communications
- Cim-Tel Cable, LLC.
- Citizens Cablevision - Floyd, VA
- Citizens Cablevision, Inc.
- Citizens Fiber
- Citizens Mutual
- Citizens Telephone Corporation
- City of Hawarden HITEC
- City Of Monroe
- CityLink
- Citynet
- CL Tel
- Clarence Telephone and Cedar Communications
- Clear Creek Communications
- Click! Cable TV
- CLICK1.NET
- CML Telephone Cooperative Association
- CNS
- Co-Mo Connect
- Coast Communications
- Cobalt TV (Mid-State Community TV)
- Columbia Power & Water Systems
- Communications 1 Cablevision, Inc.
- Community Cable & Broadband
- Community Communications Company
- commZoom
- COMPAS X-STREAM
- Complete Communication Services
- Comporium
- ComSouth Telesys
- Consolidated
- Conway Corporation
- Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities
- Coon Valley Telecommunications Inc
- Cooperative Telephone Company
- Country Cablevision, Inc.
- CP-TEL
- Craw-Kan Telephone
- Crestview Cable Communications
- Cross TV
- Crosslake Communications
- CTC - Brainerd MN
- CTV-Beam - East Alabama
- Cunningham Telephone & Cable
- D & P Communications
- Dakota Central
- Darien Communications
- Delta Telephone Company
- DiamondNet
- Direct Communications
- DirectLink
- DIRECTV
- DISH
- Docomo Pacific
- Doylestown Cable TV
- DRN
- DTC
- DTC Cable (Delhi)
- Dumont Telephone Company
- Dunkerton Telephone Cooperative
- Duo County Telecom
- Eagle Communications
- East Arkansas Cable TV
- Easton Velocity
- EATEL Video, LLC
- EATEL Westside, LLC
- ECTA
- ElbertonNET
- Emery Telcom Video LLC
- Emily Cooperative Telephone Company
- Empire Access
- Endeavor Communications
- Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation
- enTouch
- EPB Fiber Optics
- EPB Smartnet
- EPlus Broadband
- ETC
- Etex Communications
- F&B Communications
- Falcon Broadband
- FamilyView CableVision
- Farmers Mutual Telephone Company
- Fayetteville Public Utilities
- fibrant
- Fidelity Communications
- FJ Communications
- Flint River Communications
- Foothills Communications
- Forsyth CableNet
- Frankfort Plant Board
- Franklin Telephone Company
- Full Channel, Inc.
- Fusion Media
- Garden Valley - GVTV
- Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association
- GBT Communications, Inc.
- GCI
- Genuine Telecom
- Giant Communications
- Gigabit Minnesota
- Glasgow EPB
- Glenwood Telecommunications
- GLW Broadband Inc.
- Golden West Cablevision
- Grande Communications
- Grantsburg Telcom
- Great Plains Communications
- GreatWave Communications
- Greenlight Community Broadband
- Gridley Cable Inc
- GTA
- GTel
- GVTC Communications
- H&B Cable Services
- Haefele TV Inc.
- Halstad Telephone Company
- Harlan Municipal Utilities
- Hart Communications
- Hartelco TV
- Hawaiian Telcom
- HBC
- Heart of Iowa Communications Cooperative
- Heartland Technology
- Hickory Telephone Company
- Highland Media
- Hilliary Communications
- Hinton CATV Co.
- HomeTel Entertainment, Inc.
- Hood Canal Communications
- Hope - Prescott Cable TV
- Horizon Cable TV, Inc.
- Horizon Chillicothe Telephone
- Hotwire
- HTC Communications Co. - IL
- HTC Communications, Inc. - IA
- Hulu
- Huxley Communications
- ImOn Communications
- Independence Telecommunications
- Industry I-Net
- Inland Networks
- Inside Connect Cable
- Integra Telecom
- Intelliwave Broadband
- Inter Mountain Cable
- Interstate Telecommunications Coop
- Iron River Co-op TV
- Irvine Cable
- Jaguar Communications
- Jefferson Telecom
- K2 Communications
- Kalida Telephone Company, Inc.
- Kalona Cooperative Telephone Company
- Kaptel
- Keystone Communications
- KMTelecom
- KPU Telecommunications
- Kuhn Communications, Inc.
- Lakeland Communications
- Langco
- Lavalle Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
- Lehigh Valley Cooperative Telephone
- LHTC Broadband
- Liberty Cablevision of PR
- Limestone Cable/Bracken Cable
- Lincolnville Communications
- LISCO
- Litestream
- LivCom
- LocalTel Communications
- Longview - Kilgore Cable TV
- Lonsdale Video Ventures, LLC
- Lost Nation-Elwood Telephone Co.
- Lumos Networks
- LUS Fiber
- Lycom Communications
- Madison Communications
- Madison County Cable Inc.
- Marne & Elk Horn Telephone Company
- McClure Telephone Co.
- MCTV
- Mediacom
- Merrimac Communications Ltd.
- MetroCast
- Metronet
- MHTC
- Mid-Hudson Cable
- Mid-Rivers Communications
- Midco
- Midstate Communications
- MIDTEL
- Milford Communications
- MINET
- Mitchell Telecom
- MLGC
- Mon-Cre TVE
- Mountain Telephone
- Mountain Village Cable
- MTA Communications, LLC
- MTC Cable
- MTC Communications/McDonough Telephone Coop
- MTC Technologies
- MTCC
- MTCO Communications
- Mulberry Telecommunications
- Murray Electric System
- MUS FiberNET
- Muscatine Power & Water
- NCC
- NDTC
- Nebraska Central Telecom, Inc.
- Nelsonville TV Cable
- Nemont
- New Hope Telephone Cooperative
- Nex-Tech
- NICP
- NineStar Connect
- NITCO
- NKTelco
- NNTV
- Nortex Communications
- North Central Telephone Cooperative
- Northland Communications
- Northwest Communications
- Norvado
- Norwood Light Broadband
- Nsight Telservices
- Ntec
- NTS Communications
- NU-Telecom
- NuLink
- NVC
- OmniTel Communications
- OneSource Communications
- Opelika Power Services
- Optic Communications
- OptiLink
- OPTURA
- OTEC Communication Company
- OzarksGo
- Packerland Broadband
- Panora Telco/Guthrie Center Communications
- Park Region Telephone & Otter Tail Telcom
- Partner Communications Cooperative
- Pathway
- Paul Bunyan Communications
- Pembroke Telephone Company
- Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative
- PES Energize
- Philippi Communications System
- Phonoscope Cable
- Pine
- Pine Belt Communications, Inc.
- Pine Bluff Cable TV
- Pineland Telephone Cooperative
- Pinpoint Communications
- Pioneer Broadband
- Pioneer Communications
- Pioneer DTV
- Plant TiftNet, Inc.
- PlayStation Vue
- PLWC
- PMT
- Polar Cablevision
- Pottawatomie Telephone Co.
- Premier Communications
- PSC
- PTCI
- QCOL
- Quality Cablevision
- Radcliffe Telephone Company
- Rainbow Communications
- Rainier Connect
- Ralls Technologies
- Randolph Communications
- RC Technologies
- Red River Communications
- Reedsburg Utility Commission
- Reliance Connects - Oregon
- Reserve Telecommunications
- Resort TV Cable
- Reynolds Cable
- Richland Grant Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
- Ripley Cable
- Ritter Communications
- River Valley Telecommunications Coop
- Rock Port Cablevision
- Rocket Fiber
- RS Fiber
- RTC Communication Corp
- RTC Communications / Daviess Martin
- RTC Digital Television
- RTC-Reservation Telephone Coop.
- RTEC Communications
- S&T
- San Bruno Cable TV
- Sandhill
- Santel
- SC Telco
- SCI Broadband-Savage Communications Inc.
- Scottsboro Electric Power Board
- Scranton Telephone Company
- SELCO
- Service Electric Broadband Cable
- Service Electric Cable TV and Communications
- Service Electric Cablevision
- Shentel
- Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association, Inc.
- Silver Star Communications
- Sister Lakes Cable
- Sjoberg's Inc.
- Skitter TV
- Skitter TV - Galva
- SKT
- SkyBest TV
- Sling TV
- Solarus
- South Central Rural Telephone Cooperative
- South Holt Cablevision, Inc.
- South Slope Cooperative Communications
- Spanish Fork Community Network
- Spencer Municipal Utilities
- Spillway Communications, Inc.
- SRT
- STaC-Tv
- Stanley Cablevision
- Star Communications
- STC Hills
- STE
- STRATA Networks
- Summit Broadband
- Sumner Cable TV
- Surry TV/PCSI TV
- Swayzee Communications
- Sweetwater Cable Television Co
- Tahlequah Cable TV
- TCT
- Tele-Media Company
- The Community Agency
- Three River
- Town & Country Technologies
- Trans-Video
- Trenton TV Cable Company
- Tri County Communications Cooperative
- TriCounty Telecom
- TrioTel Communications, Inc.
- Troy Cablevision, Inc.
- TSC
- Tullahoma Utilities Authority
- TVC Cable
- TVision
- Twin Lakes
- Twin Valley
- Union Telephone Company
- United Communications - TN
- United Communications Association
- United Services
- USA Communications
- USA Communications/Shellsburg, IA
- Valley TeleCom Group
- Valley Telecommunications
- Valparaiso Broadband
- ValuNet Fiber
- Van Horne Cablevision
- Vast Broadband
- Velocity.Net
- Venture Communications Cooperative, Inc.
- Venus Telephone Corp
- Vernon Communications Co-op
- Vicksburg Video
- Vision Communications
- Viya St. Croix
- Viya St. Thomas
- Volcano Vision, Inc.
- VolFirst / BLTV
- VTel
- Vyve Broadband
- Wabash Communications Coop
- Wabash Mutual Telephone
- Waitsfield Cable
- Walnut Communications
- watchTVeverywhere
- Wave
- Waverly Communications Utility
- WBI
- Webster-Calhoun Cooperative Telephone Association
- Wellman Cooperative Telephone Association
- West Alabama TV Cable
- West Carolina Communications
- West Central Telephone Association
- West River Cooperative Telephone Company
- WesTel Systems
- Western Iowa Networks
- White County Cable TV
- Wiatel
- Wiktel
- Wilkes Communications, Inc./RiverStreet Networks
- Wilson Communications
- Windomnet/SMBS
- Windstream Cable TV
- Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association
- WOW!
- WTC
- WTC Communications, Inc.
- Wyandotte Cable
- XIT Communications
- Yadtel Telecom
- Yelcot Communications
- yondoo
- Zito Media
Updated Sept. 10, 2018: We've got the latest entries from Apple.
