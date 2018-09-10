There are more TV providers — whether they're traditional cable, satellite, or streaming video — than you probably knew of. Like, a lot more. If you're lucky, you might have options for three or four where you live. Or, like a lot of us, just one or two.

The point is, there are a lot. And that brings us to Apple's single sign-on scheme. That is, a mechanism by which you log in to your TV provider on iOS or Apple TV. And then other apps can use that log-in to let you use their services. Provided, of course, that you subscribed to them in the first place.

Here's what I mean: I use PlayStation Vue as my main streaming service. But I also have an HBO subscription through PS Vue. So I use my PS Vue credentials to log in on Apple TV or iOS, and then I'm also able to just immediately use the HBO Go app, without having to log in separately. It's a convenience thing. What it doesn't do is automatically give me access to other apps and services that work through Apple's SSO. If didn't have a subscription before, I won't magically have one now.

Get it?

So the three parts you need:

Apple's SSO in the first place. And you'll need to know how to use it. Apps that have chosen to work through Apple's SSO system. ( Here's that list .) And a content provider (or TV provider, if you will) that supports Apple's SSO.

As far as streaming services and channels go, here's who supports Apple's SSO. If you have access to a channel through a service, as in PlayStation Vue, then you should also see it in the TV app:

ABC

Amazon Prime Video

Animal Planet

Bravo

Cartoon Network

Comedy Central

Destination America Go

Discovery

DIY

E!

ESPN

Food Network

Fox Now

Freeform

FX Now

HBO Now

HGTV

Hulu

Investigation Discovery

NBC

PlayStation Vue

Science Channel

Showtime Anytime

Sling TV

Syfy

Telemundo

TLC

Travel Channel

USA

Here, now, is that full list of content providers. And, yeah. It's big.

TV providers that work with Apple single sign-on

3 Rivers Communications

Access Montana

AcenTek

Acme Communications

Adams Cable Service

Albany Mutual Telephone

Algona Municipal Utilities

All West Communications

Allen's Communications

Alliance Communications

ALLO Communications

Alpine Communications

American Broadband

American Broadband Missouri

American Community Networks

American Warrior Networks

Amherst Telephone/Tomorrow Valley

Andycable

Arkwest Communications

Arthur Mutual Telephone Company

Arvig

ATC Broadband

ATC Communications

ATMC

Auburn Essential Services

Ayersville Communications

Baldwin Lightstream

Ballard TV

Bardstown Cable TV

Bay Country Communications

Beach Cable

Beaver Creek Cooperative Telephone

Beaver Valley Cable

Bee Line Cable

Beehive Broadband

BELD

Bellevue Municipal Cable

Ben Lomand Connect / BLTV

Benton Cablevision

BEVCOMM

Big Sandy Broadband

Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative

Bloomingdale Communications

Blue Ridge Communications

Blue Stream

Blue Valley Tele-Communications

BOLT Fiber Optic Services

Brandenburg Telephone Co.

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services

Broadstripe

BTC Communications

BTC Vision - Nahunta

Bulloch Telephone Cooperative

Butler-Bremer Communications

BVU OptiNet

C Spire SNAP

Cable Co-op

Cable ONE

Cable Services Inc.

CableAmerica

CableSouth Media 3

Cam-Tel Company

Cameron Communications

CapRock Tv

Carnegie Cable

Carolina Mountain Cablevision

CAS Cable

CASSCOMM

Catalina Broadband Solutions

CC Communications

Cedar Falls Utilities

Celect-Bloomer Telephone Area

Celect-Bruce Telephone Area

Celect-Citizens Connected Area

Celect-Elmwood/Spring Valley Area

Celect-Mosaic Telecom

Celect-West WI Telephone Area

CentraCom

CenturyLink Prism

Chaparral CableVision

Chariton Valley Communication Corporation, Inc.

Chatmoss Cablevision

Chesapeake Bay Communications

Chesnee Communications

Cim-Tel Cable, LLC.

Citizens Cablevision - Floyd, VA

Citizens Cablevision, Inc.

Citizens Fiber

Citizens Mutual

Citizens Telephone Corporation

City of Hawarden HITEC

City Of Monroe

CityLink

Citynet

CL Tel

Clarence Telephone and Cedar Communications

Clear Creek Communications

Click! Cable TV

CLICK1.NET

CML Telephone Cooperative Association

CNS

Co-Mo Connect

Coast Communications

Cobalt TV (Mid-State Community TV)

Columbia Power & Water Systems

Communications 1 Cablevision, Inc.

Community Cable & Broadband

Community Communications Company

commZoom

COMPAS X-STREAM

Complete Communication Services

Comporium

ComSouth Telesys

Consolidated

Conway Corporation

Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities

Coon Valley Telecommunications Inc

Cooperative Telephone Company

Country Cablevision, Inc.

CP-TEL

Craw-Kan Telephone

Crestview Cable Communications

Cross TV

Crosslake Communications

CTC - Brainerd MN

CTV-Beam - East Alabama

Cunningham Telephone & Cable

D & P Communications

Dakota Central

Darien Communications

Delta Telephone Company

DiamondNet

Direct Communications

DirectLink

DIRECTV

DISH

Docomo Pacific

Doylestown Cable TV

DRN

DTC

DTC Cable (Delhi)

Dumont Telephone Company

Dunkerton Telephone Cooperative

Duo County Telecom

Eagle Communications

East Arkansas Cable TV

Easton Velocity

EATEL Video, LLC

EATEL Westside, LLC

ECTA

ElbertonNET

Emery Telcom Video LLC

Emily Cooperative Telephone Company

Empire Access

Endeavor Communications

Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation

enTouch

EPB Fiber Optics

EPB Smartnet

EPlus Broadband

ETC

Etex Communications

F&B Communications

Falcon Broadband

FamilyView CableVision

Farmers Mutual Telephone Company

Fayetteville Public Utilities

fibrant

Fidelity Communications

FJ Communications

Flint River Communications

Foothills Communications

Forsyth CableNet

Frankfort Plant Board

Franklin Telephone Company

Full Channel, Inc.

Fusion Media

Garden Valley - GVTV

Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association

GBT Communications, Inc.

GCI

Genuine Telecom

Giant Communications

Gigabit Minnesota

Glasgow EPB

Glenwood Telecommunications

GLW Broadband Inc.

Golden West Cablevision

Grande Communications

Grantsburg Telcom

Great Plains Communications

GreatWave Communications

Greenlight Community Broadband

Gridley Cable Inc

GTA

GTel

GVTC Communications

H&B Cable Services

Haefele TV Inc.

Halstad Telephone Company

Harlan Municipal Utilities

Hart Communications

Hartelco TV

Hawaiian Telcom

HBC

Heart of Iowa Communications Cooperative

Heartland Technology

Hickory Telephone Company

Highland Media

Hilliary Communications

Hinton CATV Co.

HomeTel Entertainment, Inc.

Hood Canal Communications

Hope - Prescott Cable TV

Horizon Cable TV, Inc.

Horizon Chillicothe Telephone

Hotwire

HTC Communications Co. - IL

HTC Communications, Inc. - IA

Hulu

Huxley Communications

ImOn Communications

Independence Telecommunications

Industry I-Net

Inland Networks

Inside Connect Cable

Integra Telecom

Intelliwave Broadband

Inter Mountain Cable

Interstate Telecommunications Coop

Iron River Co-op TV

Irvine Cable

Jaguar Communications

Jefferson Telecom

K2 Communications

Kalida Telephone Company, Inc.

Kalona Cooperative Telephone Company

Kaptel

Keystone Communications

KMTelecom

KPU Telecommunications

Kuhn Communications, Inc.

Lakeland Communications

Langco

Lavalle Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

Lehigh Valley Cooperative Telephone

LHTC Broadband

Liberty Cablevision of PR

Limestone Cable/Bracken Cable

Lincolnville Communications

LISCO

Litestream

LivCom

LocalTel Communications

Longview - Kilgore Cable TV

Lonsdale Video Ventures, LLC

Lost Nation-Elwood Telephone Co.

Lumos Networks

LUS Fiber

Lycom Communications

Madison Communications

Madison County Cable Inc.

Marne & Elk Horn Telephone Company

McClure Telephone Co.

MCTV

Mediacom

Merrimac Communications Ltd.

MetroCast

Metronet

MHTC

Mid-Hudson Cable

Mid-Rivers Communications

Midco

Midstate Communications

MIDTEL

Milford Communications

MINET

Mitchell Telecom

MLGC

Mon-Cre TVE

Mountain Telephone

Mountain Village Cable

MTA Communications, LLC

MTC Cable

MTC Communications/McDonough Telephone Coop

MTC Technologies

MTCC

MTCO Communications

Mulberry Telecommunications

Murray Electric System

MUS FiberNET

Muscatine Power & Water

NCC

NDTC

Nebraska Central Telecom, Inc.

Nelsonville TV Cable

Nemont

New Hope Telephone Cooperative

Nex-Tech

NICP

NineStar Connect

NITCO

NKTelco

NNTV

Nortex Communications

North Central Telephone Cooperative

Northland Communications

Northwest Communications

Norvado

Norwood Light Broadband

Nsight Telservices

Ntec

NTS Communications

NU-Telecom

NuLink

NVC

OmniTel Communications

OneSource Communications

Opelika Power Services

Optic Communications

OptiLink

OPTURA

OTEC Communication Company

OzarksGo

Packerland Broadband

Panora Telco/Guthrie Center Communications

Park Region Telephone & Otter Tail Telcom

Partner Communications Cooperative

Pathway

Paul Bunyan Communications

Pembroke Telephone Company

Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative

PES Energize

Philippi Communications System

Phonoscope Cable

Pine

Pine Belt Communications, Inc.

Pine Bluff Cable TV

Pineland Telephone Cooperative

Pinpoint Communications

Pioneer Broadband

Pioneer Communications

Pioneer DTV

Plant TiftNet, Inc.

PlayStation Vue

PLWC

PMT

Polar Cablevision

Pottawatomie Telephone Co.

Premier Communications

PSC

PTCI

QCOL

Quality Cablevision

Radcliffe Telephone Company

Rainbow Communications

Rainier Connect

Ralls Technologies

Randolph Communications

RC Technologies

Red River Communications

Reedsburg Utility Commission

Reliance Connects - Oregon

Reserve Telecommunications

Resort TV Cable

Reynolds Cable

Richland Grant Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

Ripley Cable

Ritter Communications

River Valley Telecommunications Coop

Rock Port Cablevision

Rocket Fiber

RS Fiber

RTC Communication Corp

RTC Communications / Daviess Martin

RTC Digital Television

RTC-Reservation Telephone Coop.

RTEC Communications

S&T

San Bruno Cable TV

Sandhill

Santel

SC Telco

SCI Broadband-Savage Communications Inc.

Scottsboro Electric Power Board

Scranton Telephone Company

SELCO

Service Electric Broadband Cable

Service Electric Cable TV and Communications

Service Electric Cablevision

Shentel

Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association, Inc.

Silver Star Communications

Sister Lakes Cable

Sjoberg's Inc.

Skitter TV

Skitter TV - Galva

SKT

SkyBest TV

Sling TV

Solarus

South Central Rural Telephone Cooperative

South Holt Cablevision, Inc.

South Slope Cooperative Communications

Spanish Fork Community Network

Spencer Municipal Utilities

Spillway Communications, Inc.

SRT

STaC-Tv

Stanley Cablevision

Star Communications

STC Hills

STE

STRATA Networks

Summit Broadband

Sumner Cable TV

Surry TV/PCSI TV

Swayzee Communications

Sweetwater Cable Television Co

Tahlequah Cable TV

TCT

Tele-Media Company

The Community Agency

Three River

Town & Country Technologies

Trans-Video

Trenton TV Cable Company

Tri County Communications Cooperative

TriCounty Telecom

TrioTel Communications, Inc.

Troy Cablevision, Inc.

TSC

Tullahoma Utilities Authority

TVC Cable

TVision

Twin Lakes

Twin Valley

Union Telephone Company

United Communications - TN

United Communications Association

United Services

USA Communications

USA Communications/Shellsburg, IA

Valley TeleCom Group

Valley Telecommunications

Valparaiso Broadband

ValuNet Fiber

Van Horne Cablevision

Vast Broadband

Velocity.Net

Venture Communications Cooperative, Inc.

Venus Telephone Corp

Vernon Communications Co-op

Vicksburg Video

Vision Communications

Viya St. Croix

Viya St. Thomas

Volcano Vision, Inc.

VolFirst / BLTV

VTel

Vyve Broadband

Wabash Communications Coop

Wabash Mutual Telephone

Waitsfield Cable

Walnut Communications

watchTVeverywhere

Wave

Waverly Communications Utility

WBI

Webster-Calhoun Cooperative Telephone Association

Wellman Cooperative Telephone Association

West Alabama TV Cable

West Carolina Communications

West Central Telephone Association

West River Cooperative Telephone Company

WesTel Systems

Western Iowa Networks

White County Cable TV

Wiatel

Wiktel

Wilkes Communications, Inc./RiverStreet Networks

Wilson Communications

Windomnet/SMBS

Windstream Cable TV

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association

WOW!

WTC

WTC Communications, Inc.

Wyandotte Cable

XIT Communications

Yadtel Telecom

Yelcot Communications

yondoo

Zito Media

Updated Sept. 10, 2018: We've got the latest entries from Apple.