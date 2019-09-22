Can you watch Apple TV+ on a Samsung smart TV?

Best answer: Apple TV+ will be available on Samsung smart TVs, although only specific models will be compatible. If you want a new TV, the Samsung UHD 7 is your best bet.

New shows from Apple: Apple TV+ ($5/mo. at AppleTV+)

The TV to watch them on: Samsung UHD 7 ($498 at Amazon)

Only Some Samsung TVs can stream Apple TV+

If you want to stream Apple TV+, you'll need a compatible device to do it. Right now, a good number of Samsung smart TVs will be compatible with Apple TV+. Samsung Smart TVs that stream Apple TV+ will be able to do it using AirPlay 2. Of course, you can also still stream using iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks. There are a significant number of Samsung smart TVs that will be able to stream, but all of them came out in either 2018 or 2019.

Which Samsung Smart TVs are compatible with Apple TV+?

Samsung FHD/HD 4, 5 Series (2018)

Samsung The Frame Series (2018, 2019)

Samsung UHD 6, 7, 8 Series (2018, 2019)

Samsung QLED 4K Q6, Q7, Q8, Q9 Series (2018, 2019)

Samsung QLED 8K Q9 Series (2019)

Samsung QLED 8K Q9 Series (2019)

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is the brand new streaming service coming from Apple. Instead of just streaming your favorite older shows or movies, Apple has opted for a different model. It will get some excellent new shows and films that cover a number of different genres and each show will only be available to watch on Apple TV+.

There is a huge breadth of talented actors and directors who have gotten involved. You'll be able to watch actors like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston, and Jason Mamoa. There will be projects from the likes of Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, and Oprah. There will also be new Muppets content, Snoopy, and plenty more. Apple is putting a lot of time and talent into the programming that will be appearing on its service.

Each month you can expect to find new original shows and movies to feast your eyes on. There will never be any ads to get in the way, and the up to six family members will be able to use it. You'll also be able to download your new faves so that you can watch wherever you happen to be.

All about Apple TV

Apple TV+ will cost $5 per month after a 7-day free trial. If you want your start streaming soon, no worries. Apple TV+ will launch on November 1, 2019. Apple is even throwing in a free year's subscription if you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV.

Apple TV+ Apple streams



Stream awesome new exclusive shows from Apple



Apple+ is bringing a new streaming service to compatible TVs. It will feature new exclusive shows and movies that you can't watch anywhere else.



Apple TV Plus $4.99 /mth Visit Site at Apple