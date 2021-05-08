Canelo vs. Saunders live stream: How to watch Saul Canelo Alvarez boxing online from anywhere

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are almost ready for their super middleweight title unification, so boxing fans all around want to know how to watch the Canelo vs. Saunders live stream. Canelo is the pound-for-pound boxing king and he holds three titles at 168 pounds, However that’s not enough for this boxer who seems determined to become maybe the greatest ever. Billy Joe Saunders is hoping that a win over Canelo will earn him the respect and fame that he hasn’t gotten yet although he has yet to lose a fight. Can he rattle the big champion, or will he end up all bark and no bite.

Tonight, you can get in on the action when you watch Canelo vs. Saunders in the U.S. U.K., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN .

When is the Canelo vs. Saunders live stream fight?

Canelo Alverez vs. Billy Joe Saunders will take place on Saturday, May 8 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The live stream broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Event of Canelo vs. Saunders should start at approximately 11 p.m. Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Alvarez vs. Saunders in the U.S.A., Canada, U.K., and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

In the U.K., Canelo vs. Saunders Fight Night event will start at 1 a.m. British Summer Time (BST), with Canelo vs. Saunders expected to fight at approximately 4 a.m BST.

Watch the Canelo vs. Saunders live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Canelo vs. Saunders live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Canelo vs. Saunders might have been a Pay-Per-View event costing as much as $80 for one night. Another option could have been for Canelo vs. Saunders to air on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like JABS with Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom USA and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, bare-knuckle fights, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like JABS with Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora as well as The Ak & Barak Show.

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $100 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned. They will have a title fight in Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares on May 29 and Jaime Munguia vs. Maciej Sulecki on June 19.

Canelo vs. Saunders — The Main Event Preview

CANELO VS. SAUNDERS SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Fight Night: 8 p.m. • Canelo vs. Saunders: approx. 11 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders • Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama • Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho • Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera • Marc Castro vs. Irving Castillo • Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza • Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson • Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Maslaek

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (55-1-2) is a four division world champion boxer, and he is looking to take another step towards being the undisputed champ. Canelo has been collecting belts recently like Thanos collecting infinity stones. He is the current WBA, WBC and The Ring Super Middleweight champion, and this fight will bring him one step closer to becoming the only champ at 168 pounds.

Canelo was last in the ring just over two months ago when he faced his mandatory title challenger in Avni Yildirim. He beat Yildirim so badly that it was almost unsatisfying for some fans, especially when Avni quit from his corner in between rounds. Now comes a unification fight against an undefeated champion opponent, but this tough test doesn’t seem to phase Canelo. He has changed up his approach to the fight in each of his last four fights. Canelo went from a patient points boxer against Jacobs to a stalking knockout artist with Kovalev. Then he switched to a fierce counter puncher to neutralize Smith then flipped to pure aggression versus Yildirim. It’s worth tuning in to see what new will come from Canelo in his continued display of greatness in the ring.

Billy Joe “Superb” Saunders (30-0) is the undefeated WBO super middleweight champion, and he’d like to make his own push towards being undisputed at this weight. Saunders is already a two-division world champion after holding the WBO middleweight title for three years. He has been patiently waiting for this shot after agreeing to fight Canelo last spring only to see the fight go unannounced and cancelled due to the pandemic. But good things come to those who wait, and Saunders has been waiting with the title that he knows Canelo wants, so the fight is back on. The last time we saw Billy Joe was a dominant but uninspiring twelve round unanimous decision over Martin Murray in December of 2020.

Beyond Canelo, Sanders does not have a ton of big names on his resume but he’s clearly a game fighter who has taken on big challenges so far. Billy Joe has spent the week trying to play mind games with Canelo in hopes of cracking the pound for pound king. He clearly takes inspiration from his good friend and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. There were arguments about the size of the ring this week, clearly brought up by Saunders as a way to gain both a tactical and strategic advantage. But can he get to the pound-for-pound champ, and if he does will it be enough to take him down?

How to watch Canelo vs. Saunders live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, Canelo vs. Saunders is bound to pull a crowd because boxing is such a big sport there and Billy Joe Saunders is a hero over there. DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and now that includes the U.K.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the U.K. for £1.99 a month, you can watch Canelo vs. Saunders in the U.K. on May 8 and more action in the coming month.

How to watch Canelo vs. Saunders live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada. In Canada, DAZN has boxing along with action from the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, MLB Network, MLS and so many more sports.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year, and it can be really valuable this fall with the return of the NFL. DAZN offers live NFL games in Canada as part of their service.

If you subscribe to DAZN in Canada, you can get a 30 day free trial and watch Canelo vs. Saunders on May 8.