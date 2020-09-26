Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario live stream: How to watch PBC boxing online from anywhere

The Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko live stream with Charlo vs. Rosario brings a unique Pay-Per-View event online, with two twin brothers co-headlining in world championship boxing matches. This event has an unconventional setup, with the co-headline fights separated into two distinct three-fight-mini-cards.

Up first are three World Championship fights, building from the Bantamweight and Super Bantamweight titles up to the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko main event. Then there will be a 30 minute intermission, which leads right into a second three fight card. The night of boxing is capped of by the Charlo vs. Rosario championship bout.

This Saturday night, you can catch five championship fights on this prime card of boxing when you watch Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario streaming exclusively in the U.S. on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

When is Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario live stream fight event?

The Charlo Doubleheader boxing event with Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Showtime Pay-Per-View will carry the event in the U.S., with the live stream broadcast starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. The dual Main Events will be split into two cards of three fights each. Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko headlines the first card. Then there will be a 30 minute intermission hosted by Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell of MORNING KOMBAT. Finally, there will be another three fight card headlined by Charlo vs. Rosario.

While this is a Showtime Pay-Per-View event in the U.S., it is important to know that you don’t need to be a Showtime subscriber to purchase the Charlo Doubleheader event.

Fite.TV will carry this Pay-Per-View event in the U.K.

How to watch Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario live stream in the U.S.

Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario will be streaming live online in the U.S. on two different services. Both will provide the same broadcast of the Showtime Pay-Per-View Event.

Sling TV is the Live TV streaming service that is offering this Showtime Pay-Per-View online. The purchase of the Pay-Per-View portion will be charged to the credit card that you have on file in your Sling TV account. Boxing fans can also subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange to get more great boxing events from Fox, FS1, or ESPN. You can even get Showtime as an add-on to either plan to watch more Showtime Boxing events.

Sling TV has the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario live stream Pay-Per-View available for $75. Get it on Sling and get access to more boxing on Showtime, Fox, FS1, or ESPN with their flexible TV plans.View Deal

You can also get the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko fight event directly from Showtime. Showtime is offering this Pay-Per-View boxing event direct from their website and you don’t need to be a subscriber to their premium channel to get it. You can order this stacked title fight night at Showtime.com, or in the Showtime app on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV devices.

Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko live stream — The Main Event Preview

SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Main card: 7 p.m., Showtime Pay-Per-View The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows: Showtime Pay Per View Event • Jermall Charlo (30-0) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2) • Brandon Figueroa (20-0-1) vs. Damien Vázquez (15-1-1) • John Riel Casimero (29-4) vs. Duke Micah (24-0) 30 minute intermission • Jermell Charlo (33-1) vs. Jeison Rosario (20-1-1) • Luis Nery (30-0) vs. Aaron Alameda (25-0) • Danny Román (27-3-1) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (21-3)

Jermall Charlo (30-0) is the reigning WBC middleweight champion, and consistently ranks in the top five of active middleweight boxers. Jermall is the older of the identical twin Charlo brothers, and he regularly holds it over his brother that he doesn’t know how it feels to lose, since Jermell has one loss on his record. He’s climbed the mountain in his weight class, but with the other champions all in other promotions, it’s not clear what his next move could be if he wins this weekend.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2) is also a top five ranked middleweight boxer, with a powerful counterpunch style and a family legacy in boxing. He grew up visiting boxing gyms with his father, who was a boxer and helped to train him at a young age. This Ukranian has been as impressive in his two defeats as he was in his 13 wins. His last fight was a title shot against Gennady Golovkin, and many believe he should have been judged the winner of that battle.

Charlo vs. Rosario live stream — The Main Event Preview

Jermell Charlo (33-1) is the WBC super welterweight champion, and the younger Charlo brother is out to prove he deserves his number one ranking at this weight class. Jermell avenged his only loss, a unanimous decision that went to Tony Harrison, when he beat him in the rematch a year later and reclaimed the title. Now he has the chance to unify titles at light middleweight.

Jeison Rosario (20-1-1) is the WBA and IBF super welterweight champion, but this Dominican boxer hasn’t gotten the same respect as the attention grabbing Charlo Brothers. Even holding multiple belts, Rosario is ranked below Jermell Charlo and often lumped in with fighters he has beaten like Julian Williams. With a win in this closely matched “1 vs. 2” fight, Rosario could really take his place on the world stage and establish a near lock on the 154 lb weight.

Watch the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

That goes double when the boxing match you want to see isn’t available in the country you are visiting.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario live stream in the U.K.

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario online with FITE. This Doubleheader boxing event starts at midnight British time.

FITE is a combat sports streaming service available in markets around the world, and they are offering the Charlo Brothers’ Doubleheader boxing event. Best of all, it’s available at a lower price point than many other Pay-Per-View events, because the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko and Charlo vs. Rosario live stream on FITE is only £15.