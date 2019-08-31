Is Crackle available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes - Watching TV shows or movies through Crackle is easy on your Vizio SmartCast TV either through the SmartCast app or via the Chromecast option from your mobile device.

Crackle time: Sony Crackle (Free at Sony Crackle)

SmartCast your Crackle

Sony Crackle is a free, ad-supported TV and movie streaming service. They have a broad, albeit slightly dated, catalog of movies and TV shows. Sony's feature films and television programs, as well as many from large content partners such as 20th Century Fox, Miramax, Paramount Pictures, and many others, are available. Movies like Drive, Desperado, Ghost Rider, Hook, and many others will be at your fingertips. Some Crackle originals are available such as the comedies SuperMansion and Snatch, or drama with The Oath.

Getting started with Sony Crackle is easy enough. As mentioned above the account is free; however, to keep it that way, there are ads/commercials throughout your viewing with no way to remove them. Another potential drawback for you may be that the content is no 4K content, and not all is in HD. If after these caveats you are still interested, and a Vizio television with SmartCast is your TV of choice, then we can get you watching on your big screen in no time.

Get it on the tube

Getting Sony Crackle onto your Vizio SmartCast TV is simple and can be done right from the television in just a few steps.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the Crackle app . Download and install it. Once installed, sign in if you have an account or set one up if not. Find a show that you're interested in and start watching!

Another way to get Sony Crackle shows onto your Vizio SmartCast TV is through the Chromecast button from the Crackle app on your mobile device of choice. Don't worry; it's just as simple.

Open your Apple or Android device app store . Search for the Crackle app . Download and install it. Next, just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. Just tap on a show that has you interested. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Now you can watch all the Facts of Life, News Radio, or any of the other Crackle movies or TV shows you want all for free. All of this content can be viewed on your Vizio SmartCast television.