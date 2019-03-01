Is Criterion Channel available on Apple TV?

Best answer: Yes, you will be able to watch the Criterion Channel on your Apple TV when the service launches on April 8, 2019

Criterion Channel will work on any version of Apple TV

For the launch of the new Criterion Channel, the company announced that they will support Apple TV. You'll be able to enjoy all of the wonderful movies they offer, right on your streaming box. They also don't have any restrictions on the iOS version, so you can even enjoy it on the older models. However, we do recommend the 4th-generation Apple TV for the best viewing experience across all streaming services.

What is Criterion Channel?

This streaming service allows its users to enjoy the classics right from the comfort of their own home. You can stream movies from all around the world and show your friends your refined tastes. With over 1,000 classic and contemporary films, you will surely be able to expand your movie horizon with Criterion Channel.

If you're interested in streaming Criterion Channel, it will officially launch on April 8th of this year. If you invest in the streaming service now, you can get tons of great movies for $11 per month or $100 per year .

