Best answer: Yes, Criterion Channel does offer a 14 day free trial for their service. From there, should you stay with the service, you can invest in early service for as little as $11 a month.

Stream the Classics: Criterion Channel ($11/mo at Criterion Channel)

14 days, no pay

Criterion Channel offers a 14-day free trial, so you can try out their service without having to invest in it. This is a great way to see if they have movies that you would be interested in watching, without having to deal out the cash first. Enjoy some classics or watch familiar films, all without having to pay for those shows.

Although they do offer the free trial, you will have to cancel your trial before the 14 days are over. Otherwise, you will see a charge for $11, which is the monthly charge for Criterion Channel. If you don't enjoy the service, cancel it before the 14 days, and you're golden.

What even is Criterion Channel?

This streaming service has over 1,000 different classic and contemporary films from all over the world that they shuffle and revamp daily. If you're interested in getting this service, it cost $11 a month or $100 a year to get these films. You'll be able to take on the free trial and then pay if you truly enjoy what it has to offer.

From classic movies like War and Peace and some different films like L' humanite', there is something new and exciting about the films you can see on Criterion Channel. See what you like and maybe even try out something new, the possibilities are endless.