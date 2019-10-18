How much does Criterion Channel cost?

Best answer: You can purchase a subscription to Criterion Channel for $11/mo or $100/yr . This will bring you thousands of classic and contemporary films for your viewing pleasure.

The contemporary: Criterion Channel (From $11/mo at Criterion Channel)

The cost of it all

Criterion Channel is a perfect choice for anyone who is looking to enjoy this line up of contemporary films. For $11/mo or $100/yr , you can watch movies a wide variety of classic films that aren't typically available elsewhere. Whether you're into foreign films or you want to watch some of the classics, there's something here for everyone to enjoy.

If you compare Criterion to other subscription services, it's in the same range price-wise. It's nice that you to pay for a full year of it if you truly like it. Not to mention, the company does let you have a 14-day free trial, so you can see if you like what it has to offer before paying for the full experience. Just make sure to cancel before those 14 days are up if you don't prefer the service, or they will automatically charge you for whichever payment plan you choose.

What is Criterion Channel?

This is a streaming service that allows you to bring contemporary and classic films right to your home. From movies like Godzilla to more unknown films like Army of Shadows, there are tons of different flicks for you to watch. If you're looking for a new genre to get into, there are tons of great options to choose.

Not only are there great films, but they also have a lot of interesting behind the scenes and documentaries. You can search through teasers, trailers, movie discussions, and more. They also have double features and film observations available so you can enjoy the full spectrum of the film industry. If you're someone looking to love the full availability of the art form truly, then this is the perfect streaming service for you.

How can I stream it?

If this is something you're very interested in, then your next step will be to get the app to start streaming all of the films they have to offer. They also support a lot of devices as well, which is incredible considering it's a smaller service. From Roku to FireTV and everything in between, you'll be able to watch this service on just about any device.

Whether you have an Apple, Android, or Amazon FireTV device as well as a Roku, Android TV, or Apple TV device, you'll be able to download the app rather simply. Just follow a few quick steps to get these films right on your device.

Open your app store . Type in Criterion Channel . Download right onto your device. Open the app and log in .

Once you have that all set, you are ready to go ahead and stream some great films you won't be able to enjoy anywhere else. It's an excellent option for anyone who is in love with movies and is looking to have unique ones wherever you go.