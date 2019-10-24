How to cancel your Criterion Channel subscription

If you're not entertained anymore by what Criterion Channel has to offer or you don't want to foot the bill anymore, canceling it can be overwhelming. If you are looking to stop this service, no worries. We have you covered. It's quite a few steps, but it is made simple, thankfully, by Criterion Channel. Here's a little guide to make sure you get through it and get your subscription canceled.

How to cancel Criterion Channel

Go to CriterionChannel.com . Log into your account. Click your picture in the top right corner. Click Settings . Click Purchases in the row above your personal information. Click on Cancel Subscription . Select your reason for canceling. Click Cancel Subscription once more. Click Sounds Good once the prompt comes up.

Once you select Sounds Good , your subscription has been canceled, and it will show the last day you'll be able to tune-in. You can use your service up until that day, in case you want to milk the 14-day trial. However, you no longer have to worry about another payment coming out.

Criterion Channel has a lot to offer, especially if you're someone who enjoys older films or behind-the-scenes videos to get more information about the movie and its actors. However, it may not be a service for everyone. If this is the case, make sure you cancel your subscription before the 14-day trial is up. If you wanted to try our the service, or decided you no longer want it, feel confident knowing that it's easy to cancel.

Instead, try this

If you're still on the lookout for classic films, but Criterion Channel just wasn't what you were looking for, Sundance Now is a good alternative. It's less costly, and it has a sizable film library to browse. Plus, it has a few original series that might make the purchase worth it.