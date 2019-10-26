How to use subtitles with Criterion Channel

Subtitles can be necessary to take in all a film truly has to offer, especially considering that Criterion Channel provides a lot of foreign films. Unless you're fluent in these other languages, you'll need to enable subtitles, so you never miss a beat. Here's a little step by step guide to making sure you get those turned on, and you can get the most out of your movies.

How to enable subtitles

Open Criterion Channel through the app or your browser. Log onto Criterion Channel . Select which movie you want to watch. Click Watch Now once you've selected the film. Once the film begins, select the Subtitle bubble. It's located in the bottom right corner, next to the two arrows to widen the screen. Select which language you want. Enjoy the movie.

Now that you've got those enabled, you won't miss any moment of the shows you plan to enjoy. Whether it's a foreign movie or you just enjoy having subtitles on, this will ensure that you can enjoy every moment of the film. Subtitles are only available in English, however. You can now start diving into the wonderful films that Criterion Channel offers, and you'll have a great experience with every new movie.

