Does TIDAL have a family plan?

Source: Andrew Myrick / CordCutters (Image credit: Andrew Myrick / CordCutters)

Make your pick based on your needs

TIDAL prides itself on offering higher-quality streaming music service that other competitors just can't provide. While you can enjoy TIDAL Premium or HiFi with just a single person, what are you supposed to do if you need to get your family in on the action?

TIDAL offers two different family plans, with Family Premium and Family HiFi. Starting with Family Premium, the level is priced at $14.99 per month and provides high definition music videos, curated editorial content, and "standard" sound quality. This is the equivalent of having the standard Premium plan if you were signing up for just a single account.

But chances are, you'll end up with more family members wanting to jump on the bandwagon for better sounding music. With Family HiFi, you are looking at $29.99 per month, TIDAL provides the same high-def music videos and curated editoral content, but there's more. This susbcription level also gives you and your family access to TIDAL's Lossless High Fidelity sound quality.

What's the difference between Standard and Lossless High Fidelity?

When deciding which plan you should go for, the only difference comes in the music playback quality. Both plans offer support for up to five additional family members on the plan, along with the curated editorial content and music videos.

The "Standard" music is what you hear from every other streaming service in the music streaming space. There is nothing extra-special about this, other than the fact that it's coming from TIDAL and not somewhere else. Bumping up to Lossless High Fidelity (HiFi) streaming, brings you "CD-quality audio", so it will sound as if you are listening to your boombox right after a new album came out.

By offering the HiFi option, this gives users the ability to listen to music in the highest quality possible. Which is rather impressive considering the different limitations that are found with music streaming in general. Although these tracks are still slightly compressed, it's done with FLAC which still offers CD-level audio playback quality on your mobile device.