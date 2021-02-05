England v Scotland live stream: how to watch the Six Nations match anywhere in the world

Reigning Six Nations champions England begin the defence of their title at Twickenham where Scotland are the visitors in the traditional Calcutta Cup clash. Here’s how to watch the England v Scotland live stream anywhere in the world.

The game marks the 150-year anniversary of the sport’s oldest fixture, after the nations played the first-ever rugby international in Edinburgh in 1871. Fans will be hoping for a repeat of the thrilling encounter when the sides last met at Twickenham, in 2019, when Scotland staged an amazing comeback to snatch a 38-38 draw.

The match will see Ollie Lawrence make his first Six Nations appearance for the hosts, lining up at inside centre alongside Henry Slade, while England head coach Eddie Jones will also give starts to flanker Mark Wilson and lock Jonny Hill. Meanwhile, in the absence of the suspended Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart will make his first Six Nations start at tighthead prop.

Scotland haven’t won at Twickenham since 1983, but head coach Gregor Townsend’s team will hope to benefit from the absence of fans in the stadium on Saturday. Townsend has selected a largely inexperienced squad, with just five of his 35 players having appeared 50 times or more for Scotland.

Rising star Cameron Redpath has been handed his international debut on Saturday, lining up outside the mercurial Finn Russell, who missed the Autumn Nations Cup with a shoulder injury.

“It will be interesting to see how Russell performs on Saturday,” former Wales international and BBC pundit Jonathan Davies told whattowatch.com. “There is no doubting his ability — he has got everything — but he needs to control his adventurous streak and show some better game management.”

How to watch England vs Scotland for free in the UK

Saturday’s coverage of England vs Scotland will begin on ITV at 4.15pm. Kick-off is 4.45pm GMT. You can live stream the game online also on the ITV Hub. Simply go to the website and click "Live TV" in the nav bar. Or you can just pick the channel. For iOS and Android devices you need to go to the Live TV part of the app to find the channel.

How to watch England vs Scotland anywhere in the world

How to watch England vs Scotland in the US

NBC Sports will be showing the games in America. While you used to have to buy an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, now that pass is available as part of its new streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock is available for $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service which means you can catch all the Six Nations games. You can also pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.