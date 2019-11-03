Is FitFusion available on Vizio TVs?
Best answer: Yes, you can get the most out of FitFusion with your Vizio TV. Access all of the workouts you can handle with the app right in the comfort of your home.
Fitness at home
FitFusion by Jillian Micheals brings great workouts right to your living room, thanks to your Vizio TV. It's nice that this has the integration into the SmartCast apps, so you don't have to worry about trying new workouts at the gym. It's a great addition for anyone looking to start a new routine or start training for specific events.
From fat burning workouts to pilates and yoga, there is something on here for everyone. There are even specific programs for those looking to train for marathons or even to tone muscle. It's a great app that will get everyone in the groove to get moving, and you'll be feeling the burn.
Access from your living room
To get access to your FitFusion app, you will have to download it onto your Vizio TV. Although this may sound intimidating, it's a simple process, thanks to Vizio. Here are the few simple steps you'll need to take to start working those muscles.
- Press the large V button on your remote.
- Click Widgets on your TV.
- Search FitFusion .
- Click Install App .
- Sign in to your FitFusion profile .
Once you are all signed in, you should be able to see the full library of all that Jillian Michaels has to offer on the app. With tons of options out there to fit almost any lifestyle, you are sure to be in great shape once you start these workouts. The best part is you can do all of this right from your comfortable living room, judgment-free.
