How to watch and stream Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home
Look for it everywhere on Saturday, April 18. And Sunday, April 19. And for some on Monday
There's nothing like a crisis to get celebrities to come together in droves. Or, in the case of a global pandemic, to do so at a procier social distance, or remotely altogether. But no matter. Tonight the stars come out for Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home event.
One World: Together at Home will feature some of the world's top artists and comedians, alongisde leading global heath experts.
"One World: Together At Home is a moment of unity, and a chance to come together, that will offer great entertainment to the at-home audience, while supporting the organization at the center of the pandemic response," Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen, said in a press release. "We're extremely excited to have Roku onboard to help share this important message with millions of streamers."
The special event is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 18. Here's how to watch it.
When is One World: Together at Home?
You can watch Global Citizen's presentation of One World: Together at Home for much of the afternoon and evening The one catch is that much of it will be streaming only, and the networks will pick things up live at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Basically, think of the whole thing as being in two parts: There's a global livestream that starts at 2 p.m. Eastern, and the linear broadcast that kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
The digital livestream will appear on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tidal, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and, YouTube, in addition to many of the websites of the broadcasters listed below.
How can you watch One World: Together at Home in the United States?
This is where things get a little tricky, because there are a lot of options for the linear broadcast from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern. Let's break 'em down:
- ABC
- CBS
- NBC
- AXS
- The CW
- Laff and Bounce
- NatGeo
- Tidal
- SiriusXM
- iHeart Radio
- Roku
- Pluto TV
- Univision
- BeIN
- VH1
- MTV
- CMT
- Comedy Central
- Paramount Network
- TVLand
- MTV2
- MTV U
- Pop
- The Roku Channel
- MTV Classic
- TVLand
- Nickelodeon
- TR3S
How to watch One World: Together at Home in Europe
- In Austria: 11 p.m. April 19 on Comedy Central.
- In Belgium: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. CET on Q2, VTMGO. 7:15 p.m. April 19 on MTV Flanders, 8:50 p.m. April 19 on MTV Wallonia.
- In Bulgaria: 3 to 5 a.m. EEST April 19 and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m EEST on Nova TV.
- In Czechia: 11 p.m. April 19 on Prima Comedy Central
- In Denmark: 2 to 4 a.m. April 19 on TV2 and TV2 Play, and 8 to 2 p.m. online. 7 p.m. April 9 on VH1, 10 p.m. April 19 on Paramount Network.
- In Finland: 11 p.m. April 19 on Paramount Network.
- In France: BeIN from 10 p.m. CET, TBA on Brut, 9 p.m. CET on CSTAR, 8 p.m. CET on France2 and France4, 8 p.m. on W9, 6Play online, and RTL2 radio., 8:50 p.m. on MTV and BET.
- In Germany: 8 p.m. ECT on Magenta Musik 360, 2 to 4 a.m. April 19 on RTL TV Now. 2 to 4 a.m. April 19 and 8 to 10 p.m. April 20 on Dabei TV. 9:30 a.m. April 19 on VoxUP.
- In Ireland: 7 to 9 p.m. WET on RTE2.
- In Italy: 6 p.m. April 19 on National Geographic.
- In Norway: 2 to 4 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. April 19 on TV2 and TV2 Sumo.
- In Poland: 9 p.m. CET on CANAL+. 10:20 p.m. April 19 on Paramount Network, 11:05 p.m. April 19 on Comedy Central.
- In Portugal: 1 to 3 p.m. April 19 on TVI, TVI24. 10:30 p.m. April 19 on MTV Portugal.
- In Romania: 8 p.m. April 19 on MTV, 11 p.m. April 19 on Comedy Central
- In Russia: 5:15 p.m. April 19 on MTV.
- In Spain: 11:55 p.m. to 1:55 a.m. CET on TVE 1 and online at Rtve.es, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
- In Sweden: 10:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m., 2 to 4 a.m., on SVT1 and SVT Play. 2 to 4 a.m. April 19 on TV4.
- In Turkey: 15:00 on BeIN. April 20 on National Geographic.
- In the Netherlands: 2 to 4 a.m. CET April 19 on INSIGHTTV. 7:15 p.m. on MTV.
- In the UK: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. BST on BBC One TV and online.
- On Viacom Europe: 8 p.m. April 19 on MTV Euro, 7 p.m. April 20 on VH1 Euro, 9 p.m. April 20 on VH1 Classics Euro.
Who all will appear on One World: Together at Home ?
Here are some of the names you can expect to see:
On the live broadcast you'll find:
- Alicia Keys
- Amy Poehler
- Andrea Bocelli
- Awkwafina
- Billie Eilish
- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
- Burna Boy
- Camila Cabello
- Celine Dion
- Chris Martin
- David & Victoria Beckham
- Eddie Vedder
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Elton John
- FINNEAS
- Idris and Sabrina Elba
- J Balvin
- Jennifer Lopez
- John Legend
- Kacey Musgraves
- Keith Urban
- Kerry Washington
- Lady Gaga
- Lang Lang
- Lizzo
- LL COOL J
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Maluma
- Matthew McConaughey
- Oprah Winfrey
- Paul McCartney
- Pharrell Williams
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Sam Smith
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Shawn Mendes
- Stevie Wonder
- Taylor Swift
- Usher
And this is who you'll find on the streaming portions of the event:
- Adam Lambert
- Andra Day
- Angèle
- Anitta
- Annie Lennox
- Becky G
- Ben Platt
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Black Coffee
- Bridget Moynahan
- Burna Boy
- Cassper Nyovest
- Charlie Puth
- Christine and the Queens
- Common
- Connie Britton
- Danai Gurira
- Delta Goodrem
- Don Cheadle
- Eason Chan
- Ellie Goulding
- Erin Richards
- FINNEAS
- Heidi Klum
- Hozier
- Hussain Al Jasmi
- Jack Black
- Jacky Cheung
- Jack Johnson
- Jameela Jamil
- James McAvoy
- Jason Segel
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jess Glynne
- Jessie J
- Jessie Reyez
- John Legend
- Juanes
- Kesha
- Lady Antebellum
- Lang Lang
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Lewis Hamilton
- Liam Payne
- Lili Reinhart
- Lilly Singh
- Lindsey Vonn
- Lisa Mishra
- Lola Lennox
- Luis Fonsi
- Maren Morris
- Matt Bomer
- Megan Rapinoe
- Michael Bublé
- Milky Chance
- Naomi Osaka
- Natti Natasha
- Niall Horan
- Nomzamo Mbatha
- P.K. Subban
- Picture This
- Rita Ora
- Samuel L Jackson
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Sebastián Yatra
- Sheryl Crow
- Sho Madjozi
- SOFI TUKKER
- SuperM
- The Killers
- Tim Gunn
- Vishal Mishra
- Zucchero
Ironcically, it's easy to get all those people "together" when they're all stuck at home. But you get the point.
Who's performing at what time?
Unfortunately, they're not saying. The idea is to keep you watching as long as possible.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.