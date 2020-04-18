How to watch and stream Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home

There's nothing like a crisis to get celebrities to come together in droves. Or, in the case of a global pandemic, to do so at a procier social distance, or remotely altogether. But no matter. Tonight the stars come out for Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home event.

One World: Together at Home will feature some of the world's top artists and comedians, alongisde leading global heath experts.

"One World: Together At Home is a moment of unity, and a chance to come together, that will offer great entertainment to the at-home audience, while supporting the organization at the center of the pandemic response," Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen, said in a press release. "We're extremely excited to have Roku onboard to help share this important message with millions of streamers."

The special event is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 18. Here's how to watch it.

When is One World: Together at Home?

You can watch Global Citizen's presentation of One World: Together at Home for much of the afternoon and evening The one catch is that much of it will be streaming only, and the networks will pick things up live at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Basically, think of the whole thing as being in two parts: There's a global livestream that starts at 2 p.m. Eastern, and the linear broadcast that kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The digital livestream will appear on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tidal, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and, YouTube, in addition to many of the websites of the broadcasters listed below.

How can you watch One World: Together at Home in the United States?

This is where things get a little tricky, because there are a lot of options for the linear broadcast from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern. Let's break 'em down:

ABC

CBS

NBC

AXS

The CW

Laff and Bounce

NatGeo

Tidal

SiriusXM

iHeart Radio

Roku

Pluto TV

Univision

BeIN

VH1

MTV

CMT

Comedy Central

Paramount Network

TVLand

MTV2

MTV U

Pop

The Roku Channel

MTV Classic

Nickelodeon

TR3S

How to watch One World: Together at Home in Europe

In Austria: 11 p.m. April 19 on Comedy Central.

In Belgium: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. CET on Q2, VTMGO. 7:15 p.m. April 19 on MTV Flanders, 8:50 p.m. April 19 on MTV Wallonia.

In Bulgaria: 3 to 5 a.m. EEST April 19 and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m EEST on Nova TV.

In Czechia: 11 p.m. April 19 on Prima Comedy Central

In Denmark: 2 to 4 a.m. April 19 on TV2 and TV2 Play, and 8 to 2 p.m. online. 7 p.m. April 9 on VH1, 10 p.m. April 19 on Paramount Network.

In Finland: 11 p.m. April 19 on Paramount Network.

In France: BeIN from 10 p.m. CET, TBA on Brut, 9 p.m. CET on CSTAR, 8 p.m. CET on France2 and France4, 8 p.m. on W9, 6Play online, and RTL2 radio., 8:50 p.m. on MTV and BET.

In Germany: 8 p.m. ECT on Magenta Musik 360, 2 to 4 a.m. April 19 on RTL TV Now. 2 to 4 a.m. April 19 and 8 to 10 p.m. April 20 on Dabei TV. 9:30 a.m. April 19 on VoxUP.

In Ireland: 7 to 9 p.m. WET on RTE2.

In Italy: 6 p.m. April 19 on National Geographic.

In Norway: 2 to 4 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. April 19 on TV2 and TV2 Sumo.

In Poland: 9 p.m. CET on CANAL+. 10:20 p.m. April 19 on Paramount Network, 11:05 p.m. April 19 on Comedy Central.

In Portugal: 1 to 3 p.m. April 19 on TVI, TVI24. 10:30 p.m. April 19 on MTV Portugal.

In Romania: 8 p.m. April 19 on MTV, 11 p.m. April 19 on Comedy Central

In Russia: 5:15 p.m. April 19 on MTV.

In Spain: 11:55 p.m. to 1:55 a.m. CET on TVE 1 and online at Rtve.es, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

In Sweden: 10:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m., 2 to 4 a.m., on SVT1 and SVT Play. 2 to 4 a.m. April 19 on TV4.

In Turkey: 15:00 on BeIN. April 20 on National Geographic.

In the Netherlands: 2 to 4 a.m. CET April 19 on INSIGHTTV. 7:15 p.m. on MTV.

In the UK: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. BST on BBC One TV and online.

On Viacom Europe: 8 p.m. April 19 on MTV Euro, 7 p.m. April 20 on VH1 Euro, 9 p.m. April 20 on VH1 Classics Euro.

Who all will appear on One World: Together at Home ?

Here are some of the names you can expect to see:

On the live broadcast you'll find:

Alicia Keys

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Awkwafina

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Burna Boy

Camila Cabello

Celine Dion

Chris Martin

David & Victoria Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Ellen DeGeneres

Elton John

FINNEAS

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Lizzo

LL COOL J

Lupita Nyong'o

Maluma

Matthew McConaughey

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartney

Pharrell Williams

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Sam Smith

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

Usher

And this is who you'll find on the streaming portions of the event:

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Angèle

Anitta

Annie Lennox

Becky G

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Coffee

Bridget Moynahan

Burna Boy

Cassper Nyovest

Charlie Puth

Christine and the Queens

Common

Connie Britton

Danai Gurira

Delta Goodrem

Don Cheadle

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Erin Richards

FINNEAS

Heidi Klum

Hozier

Hussain Al Jasmi

Jack Black

Jacky Cheung

Jack Johnson

Jameela Jamil

James McAvoy

Jason Segel

Jennifer Hudson

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Jessie Reyez

John Legend

Juanes

Kesha

Lady Antebellum

Lang Lang

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lewis Hamilton

Liam Payne

Lili Reinhart

Lilly Singh

Lindsey Vonn

Lisa Mishra

Lola Lennox

Luis Fonsi

Maren Morris

Matt Bomer

Megan Rapinoe

Michael Bublé

Milky Chance

Naomi Osaka

Natti Natasha

Niall Horan

Nomzamo Mbatha

P.K. Subban

Picture This

Rita Ora

Samuel L Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

SOFI TUKKER

SuperM

The Killers

Tim Gunn

Vishal Mishra

Zucchero

Ironcically, it's easy to get all those people "together" when they're all stuck at home. But you get the point.

Who's performing at what time?

Unfortunately, they're not saying. The idea is to keep you watching as long as possible.