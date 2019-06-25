How to cancel your Roku account

Roku is an incredibly popular streaming platform, but it isn't perfect. Whether you have had enough and are ready to leave, or want to start a new account from scratch, Roku makes it easy to say goodbye. You should still be careful to not miss any steps in the process of canceling your Roku account.

Note: You can only cancel your Roku account on the Roku website. Currently there is no way to cancel your account on the device.

How to cancel a Roku account

Visit my.roku.com on a computer, phone or tablet. Sign in using the Roku account you want to cancel. Find the section labeled My linked devices. If you still have any linked devices, click unlink . You should also factory reset these devices. Find the section Manage your subscriptions . If you still have any active subscriptions, be sure to cancel them now. Find the option labeled Deactivate account and click it. Confirm your deactivation.

Your account will now be canceled, and you will be logged out since the account no longer exists. You can now create a new account if you plan to continue using a Roku device, or start setting up a different streaming device.

Our top alternative streaming devices

If you are canceling your Roku account to get rid of all your Roku streaming devices, you may need other options to keep streaming your favorite movies and shows. Here are our top streaming device alternatives to consider.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Best Stick+ replacement



Best bang for your buck



The Fire TV Stick 4K is a great alternative to the Roku Streaming Stick+. It's small, portable, powerful, and affordable. It also has support for 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.



Apple TV 4K Best streaming device overall



The premium choice to replace any Roku



The Apple TV 4K is our best streaming box recommendation for Cord Cutters, and for good reason: It supports all the services, has innovative features, and allows you to create individual subscriptions through the TV app.



