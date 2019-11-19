How to delete apps on Fire TV

Source: Cord Cutters (Image credit: Cord Cutters)

With a mind-blowing 15,000-plus apps available for use with Amazon's Fire TV, it's only inevitable that users will eventually come across a few that seemed like a good addition to their device at the time but turned out to be disappointing in the end. Rather than leaving them to take up precious memory-space on a Fire TV device, it's a much better idea to remove these forgotten or unused applications, to be replaced with something more useful and satisfying for the user.

How to permanently delete apps from Fire TV

Whether the app is an officially authorized and published program through the Fire TV store or third-party software installed manually, deleting and removing follows the same easy process. This process begins on the Fire TV menu screen, which you can quickly access by selecting the Menu button on your Fire TV remote.

Select the settings option from the main menu. In the settings menu, select applications Choose Manage All Installed Applications from the applications page. Scroll down to whatever apps or programs you'd like to remove from your Fire TV device. Selection either delete, which will premanantly remove the program and its saved details (like your login information) or uninstall, which will keep your saved details but remove the active program.

Reinstalling an app that has only been uninstalled should reactivate the saved data, but any program that has been deleted will have to be signed back into again. Repeat these steps as often as necessary to clear any remaining unwanted apps from your Fire TV device.

