How to get your DirecTV Now/AT&T Unlimited credit

One of the perks — and it's a pretty big one — of shelling over money every month to both DirecTV Now and its parent company, AT&T, is that having an unlimited plan with the latter can save you a good bit of money with the former. (Translation: If you have an unlimited cell phone plan with AT&T, they take $15 off your DirecTV Now subscription. Nice.)

There's one catch, though: It doesn't automatically apply itself. You have to actively make it happen.

Here's how to make sure you get that discount:

Head to a web browser and sign in to your DirecTV Account. Hit the little gear in the upper right corner. Now click on your package details — it should be a couple lines down. Look for a link up top that tells you about the discount. Click it, and it should take you to a page with a number to which you'll send a text message. (You'll want to use the main phone on your AT&T account.)

And that's end. Send a text, wait a few seconds, get your $15 discount. It's very possible the number to text and the message to send could change. But for what it's worth, I was told to send INFINITY to 2885.

And for some reason I now want to watch Infinity War . That's got to be a coincidence.