How to Keep Alexa from Listening to you on the Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Alexa provides an enjoyable and straightforward interface to interact with your smart appliances. The convenience of simply shouting out "Alexa" into the air whenever you have a request is truly a handy feature. However, many worry that Alexa is listening to more than their direct requests, and want to have more control over what the smart assistant can and cannot hear.

How to take control of your privacy with Alexa

Amazon has started to address some of these concerns with its Privacy Hub . It's an online portal where users can review what kind of data is being collected by Alexa and place restrictions on Amazon's access to that data. Users can access the Privacy Hub from the web or through the Amazon Alexa app on their iOS or Android device. In addition to these digital security options, Amazon also features physical privacy measures on devices like the Fire TV Cube.

So with that in mind, here is a simple way to prevent Alexa from listening to you from your Fire TV Cube.

How to prevent Alexa from listening to you on the Fire TV Cube

Make sure your Fire TV Cube is plugged in and activated . Turn the device to where the blue indicator light is facing you. Look at the button arrangement on the top of the device. Locate the button on the left that has a circle with a line crossed through it - this is the mute button. When you press the button you will see it light up indicating that Alexa can no longer hear or listen to your voice through the Fire TV Cube.

You've successfully stopped Alexa! It is worth noting, however, that you can still control your Fire TV Cube and navigate the interface by pressing on the microphone button of the Alexa Voice Remote. This gives you the best of both worlds - voice controls and privacy!

Our top equipment picks

The Fire TV Cube is the only Fire device you can controll with your voice without needing to use a remote. Like the Echo line, it's also the only one that has a physical mute switch to prevent Alexa from listening to you.

The best streaming box left?



The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a great hybrid device, combining the best of an Amazon Echo with a Fire TV Stick for less than purchasing both separately. And like the Fire TV Stick, you can use the Cube with older, existing TVs; smart or otherwise.



