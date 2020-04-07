How to keep your kids from watching your Netflix account

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Netflix now allows profiles to be locked with a four-digit PIN code. That's useful for parents who allow children to have access to mobile devices but don't want them rooting through their Netflix profile. (It also serves as an extra layer of security.)

How to lock your Netflix profile with a PIN

Log in to your Netflix account from a web browser, not through the mobile app. Click your profile icon in the top right corner, then choose Account. Scroll down to Profile & Parental Controls . Choose the profile you want to lock. Under Profile Lock, click Change. Enter your account password. Check the box to require a PIN to access that profile. Enter a four-digit PIN. Optionally, you can require a PIN to add new profiles — but only for the main profile of the account.

And that's how you lock a Netflix profile with a four-digit PIN. If you want to turn off the PIN code, you'll go through these same steps.

Apple TV 4K The best



The best streaming box you can buy



The Apple TV 4K is a couple years old now, but no matter. It was built with longevity in mind and is still our top pick for the best streaming box for Netflix.



Netflix is the biggest video-on-demand streaming service on the planet. It supports all the major standards, including Dolby Vision for HDR, and Dolby Atmos for audio. (That's in addition to things like HDR 10 and Dolby Digital and 4K resolution and all the other standards you want to throw at it.) But you'll also need hardware to run it.

Apple TV 4K ticks all those boxes. It's also smooth as butter, is simple to use, and gives you access to just about anything you'd want to watch online.