How many devices can play Tidal simultaneously?

Best answer: With Tidal, you can use one device in "online" mode, and up to five devices in "offline" mode at the same time. You can use a grand total of six devices at the same time.

Can you use more than one device at a time?

When Offline Mode is enabled, you can play pre-selected music without streaming. This is ideal if you have a tablet that isn't always connected, or maybe if you have converted a smartphone to a media-player.

Unfortunately, you aren't able to just use as many devices as you want to listen to Tidal. As for devices in the regular mode, you can only use one at a time. But if you download some content to those other devices, you can use up to six total at the same time: one device in Online Mode and up to five others in Offline Mode .

As a bonus, Tidal makes it possible for you to adjust the download quality of your music and videos. Not everyone has a device with expandable storage, and you'll need to make sure you don't completely fill up your phone or tablet. Adjusting the download quality assists in keeping the amount of used storage to a minimum while removing the need to stream everything.

How to activate Offline Mode

Downloading your music is pretty easy, as you can go to the My Collection section, tap the dots next to your songs or playlists, and download them. After they have downloaded, here's how you can enable Offline Mode for your various devices:

Open the Tidal app. Tap My Collection in the bottom toolbar. Tap the Settings gear icon in the top right-hand corner. Toggle Offline Mode to the On position.

It's that simple. Now you can set up multiple devices and listen to music however you'd like. If you're interested in seeing what Tidal has to offer before you jump right in, you can take advantage of the 30-day free trail before you buy.