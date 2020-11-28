How to stream Vanderbilt at Missouri college football

Today's a big day for the Vanderbilt football team. Not just because it's a chance for the Commodores to get their first win in eight tries this season. And not for Missouri's chance to get above .500. It's a big day because Vanderbilt women's soccer goalkeeper is on the roster as a kicker for today's game.

If Sarah Fuller plays, she'll become the first woman in Southeastern Conference history to do so.

Oh, and by the way, last Sunday she was the starting goalkeeper in the Vanderbilt women's soccer team's conference championship game. (They beat Arkansas 3-1 in Orange Beach, Ala.)

And there's a good chance that Fuller will find herself on the field today. Vandy kicker Oren Milstein opted out of the season for COVID concerns. Walk-on kicker Pierson Cooke has been shaky — including some short misses. He was temporarily replaced by Wes Farley, who's made six of the team's 15 point-after attempts thus far. But Vandy is just 3-for-7 when it comes to field goals.

So, yeah. It's a big day for a bunch of reasons.

A post shared by Sarah Fuller (@sarah_f27) A photo posted by on

How to watch Vanderbilt at Missouri

You've got a few options when it comes to watching Vanderbilt take on Missouri today — and potentially for Fuller to kick for the Commodores.

The game will be on the SEC Network, which is available on the major streaming services in the United States.

That includes Hulu With Live TV, which is a great bet because you can still snag Black Friday pricing, which gets you the service for just $1.99 a month (that's down from $5.99) for the first year.

The next least-expensive option is Sling Orange with the Sports Extra add-on. That'll cost you $40 a month. (But Sling also has a sale going on that gets you your second month for free.)

The SEC Network also is available on YouTube TV ($65 a month), and on a number of plans on AT&T TV Now, the cheapest starting at $80.

And it's worth noting that all of the streaming options are available on all the major streaming platforms. That means Roku and Amazon Fire TV. IT also means web browsers, iPhones and Android phones, and iPads and Android tablets. Plus select smart TVs have the services available as well.