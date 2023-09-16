How to watch England vs Japan: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online

Two Pool D teams who won their opening fixtures of the Rugby World Cup 2023 meet in what promises to be a fascinating tussle on Sunday evening in the form of England vs Japan. The 2003 winners have had an up-and-down year thus far but are determined to put together another positive showing in rugby's biggest tournament, while the 2019 hosts have more than half an eye on an upset after reaching the knockout stages four years ago. Rearrange anything in your diary and make sure you're in front of a screen for this one.

England vs Japan in the Rugby World Cup is airing for FREE in the UK today, on the ITVX streaming service. But don't worry if you're abroad while the games are playing, because you can watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links ► Date: Sunday, September 17 ► Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm BST / 5 am AEST (Sep. 18) US: Peacock

UK: ITV1 | ITVX (both free with license fee)

AU: Stan Sport

Stream anywhere: ExpressVPN

The biggest question mark hanging over England at the moment is whether they're capable of finishing an international with 15 men on the pitch. In three of the Red Rose's past four fixtures, one of their number has been sent off, Tom Curry becoming the latest to see yellow upgraded to red in the backs-to-the-wall 27-10 defeat of Argentina in their opening pool game. Both Curry and captain Owen Farrell will be absent through suspension, but talismanic number eight Billy Vunipola may return to the starting XV after recovering from injury. George Ford will again get the fly-half jersey after kicking every point a week ago as England played with a man less for 77 minutes, but Steve Borthwick's much-maligned side know that belligerence must now be allied with some attacking verve if they're to really compete at this tournament.

Japan reached the quarter-finals as hosts four years ago, beating Ireland and Scotland en route, and Kiwi head coach Jamie Joseph will be desperate to continue that pedigree in France. The Brave Blossoms shipped an early try to Rugby World Cup debutants Chile a week ago, but recovered to record a bonus point 42-12 victory and top Pool D after the opening round of fixtures. Tongan-born Amato Fakatava crossed the whitewash twice, while fellow flanker Michael Leitch continues to defy his age as he closes in on the all-time Japanese appearance record. The Japanese struggled to match the Chilean physicality at times and must prepare themselves for another onslaught against a big England pack, to go with redoubtable center Manu Tuilagi. They've done this before, though, so never count out those Brave Blossoms.

Whether you're planning to catch an England vs Japan live stream or watch the entire Rugby World Cup on your TV or your laptop, keep reading for your entire list of options. We've also included lots of useful information below so you know when the matches take place, who will play, and where this evening's drama will go down.

How to watch England vs Japan in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch England vs Japan – and all the games – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. You'll be able to watch this game on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:15 pm ahead of the 8 pm kick-off.

If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels.

ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch England vs Japan in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcasting company will be the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including England vs Japan, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

You can sign in to Peacock, which starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games too.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the England vs Japan live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch England vs Japan in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport will be showing every single game – including England vs Japan. The match kicks off on Monday, September 18 at 5 am AEST.

Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing all of the Australian team's games (and the final, whether or not the Wallabies make it), and will also be streaming it on 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the England vs Japan live stream from the Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch England vs Japan everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup matches, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, there's a possibility that there's no easy way of watching Six Nation games. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Group stage

Saturday, September 16

Group B: Ireland vs Tonga

Group C: Wales vs Portugal

Group D: Samoa vs Chile

Sunday, September 17

Group B: South Africa vs Romania

Group C: Australia vs Fiji

Group D: England vs Japan

Wednesday, September 20

Group A: Italy vs Uruguay

Thursday, September 21

Group A: France vs Namibia

Friday, September 22

Group D: Argentina vs Samoa

Saturday, September 23

Group B: South Africa vs Ireland

Group C: Georgia vs Portugal

Group D: England vs Chile

Sunday, September 24

Group B: Scotland vs Tonga

Group C: Wales vs Australia

Wednesday, September 27

Group A: Uruguay vs Namibia

Thursday, September 28

Group D: Japan vs Samoa

Friday, September 29

Group A: New Zealand vs Italy

Saturday, September 30

Group B: Scotland vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Georgia

Group D: Argentina vs Chile

Sunday, October 1

Group B: South Africa vs Tonga

Group C: Australia vs Portugal

Thursday, October 5

Group A: New Zealand vs Uruguay

Friday, October 6

Group A: France vs Italy

Saturday, October 7

Group B: Ireland vs Scotland

Group C: Wales vs Georgia

Group D: England vs Samoa

Sunday, October 8

Group B: Tonga vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Portugal

Group D: Japan vs Argentina

Knockout stage

Saturday, October 14

QF1: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up

QF2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up

Sunday, October 15

QF3: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up

QF4: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up

Friday, October 20

SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

Saturday, October 21

SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? There are 20 teams partaking in the Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. Chile makes its debut to the tournament this year, knocking out the United States and Canada in its successful qualification tournament.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile