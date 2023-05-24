US sports fans are finally jumping on the soccer bandwagon (though not enough for us to call it football, like the rest of the world). Whatever sparked this rising interest (the 2022 Men's World Cup, the upcoming 2023 Women's World Cup, the Premier League or Ted Lasso), there's an increased interest in watching soccer matches from around the world. Helping to meet that need is CBS Sports' Golazo Network.

Golazo Network is a free direct-to-consumer streaming channel that brings fans live matches from the UEFA Europa League, the US National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Argentina's Liga Profesional de Futbol, Italy's Series A, Brazil's Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A, Scotland's Professional Football League and more. The channel also features news and highlights throughout the day and daily studio shows.

There are multiple ways to start watching Golazo Network, and we're breaking them all down for you right here.

How to watch Golazo Network

You don't need any kind of TV or streaming subscription in order to watch Golazo Network, as live network programming is available to watch directly online through CBSSports.com on via the CBS Sports mobile app to watch on the go. But if you want to be able to watch the available soccer games and programming on your TV, you can do so through the CBS Sports app on connected TVs.

Some of the other options for Golazo Network includes it being available for Paramount Plus subscribers directly through the streaming service or you can watch it through the free TV service Pluto TV.

What is on the Golazo Network?

Now that you know the how, what is there to watch on Golazo Network? As we mentioned, the network offers live streams of select soccer games from around the world, but there are also daily programs that are entirely unique to Golazo.

This includes Morning Footy, which airs live from 7-9 am ET and delivers the biggest highlights, interviews and storylines of the day. The show is hosted by Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and features reporter Jenny Chiu.

The other flagship show on Golazo is Box 2 Box, an exclusive UEFA Champions League pre-match show. Hosted by Poppy Miller and featuring analysts Paul Joy and Aaron West, Box 2 Box covers global news and headlines from around the world. It airs weekdays from 1-2 pm ET.