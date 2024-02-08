How to watch IPL 2024: stream the Indian Premier League online or on TV

The new year means a new cricket season, and the IPL 2024 is going to bring some of the world's best cricketers to the world's biggest event when it begins on Friday, March 22.

The Indian Premier League brings together India's 10 biggest teams in a grand total of 74 matches of Twenty20 cricket, to crown the best of the year. Defending champions are the Chennai Super Kings, with the Gujarat Titans being the runners-up after their victory the year before.

Over two months, each team will play each other twice, or sometimes more for those who make their way to the final. This ultimate match will take place on Tuesday, May 28, for the newest victor to take the trophy.

The IPL is one of the biggest sports events in the world, with attendance highest among cricket championships, and it's massive not just for Indian cricket fans but for viewers around the world.

If you're one of those international cricket fans who wants to catch the games, here's how to watch the IPL 2024 online or on TV.

How to watch IPL 2024 online in the US

In the US, you have two main options for streaming IPL; the best streaming service for watching is ESPN Plus, the $9.99-per-month (or $99.99 per year) sports streaming home owned by Disney.

You can sign up for an ESPN Plus subscription or there's also a great Disney Bundle deal, that gets you ESPN Plus packaged with Disney Plus and Hulu, for just $12.99.

Your other option is with Willow TV, a 24/7 live cricket channel. If your cable package includes this then you're in business, but if not you can stream it using a live TV streaming service called Sling TV.

Sling normally costs $40 per month for its Blue or Orange plans (the former with more news and entertainment channels the latter with more sports ones, either is fine for this) or $55 monthly for a combined package, with your first month half price. For Willow TV you'll need to pay $10 extra per month though — this is for the World Sports extra package which includes the channel.

How to watch IPL 2024 online in the UK

At the moment, the rights to broadcast the IPL 2024 in the UK haven't been finalized. That's because existing rights holder DAZN and regular IPL broadcaster Sky TV are reportedly in talks to work out who will show the tournament. In 2023, both did so, but that might not be the case in 2024.

DAZN is a sports streaming app that costs £19.99 per month, although if you sign up for an annual plan it costs just £9.99 monthly.

Sky TV would show the IPL through Sky Sports, a bundle that costs £46 per month (though less if you already have Sky TV) and you can use the channel Sky Sports Cricket for highlights and live games of other cricket tournaments and matches too.

How to watch IPL 2024 online in India

Cricket fans wanting to watch the Indian Premier League games can do so by opting for Star Sports. You can either watch via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney Plus Hotstar subscription.

An alternative option is JioCinema, which will be airing free streams of every match free on its app, though you need to have an Indian phone number to sign up.

How to watch IPL 2024 online in Australia

You can watch on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. If you don't have Fox, another option is to sign up to Kayo sports. It includes over 50 other sports and it has no lock-in contracts from $25 a month.

IPL 2024 schedule

At the time of writing, no IPL 2024 schedule has been announced.

When this changes, we'll update this guide. As you may be aware, each team plays all the others at least twice, so it'll be a packed schedule when it is confirmed.

IPL 2024: everything you need to know

What teams are in the IPL 2024? There are 10 teams playing in the Indian Premier League:

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans.

How many matches will each team play in the IPL 2024? Each time will play 18 matches in the group stage. Each team will play every other team twice, once at home and once away, with points counted up for each result. The four teams with the most points will then qualify for the playoffs.