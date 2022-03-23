How to watch IPL live streams online: Indian Premier League schedule, format, groups and everything we know

Here's how to watch IPL live streams online from anywhere as the cricketing tournament once again takes place.

Yep, the Indian Premier League is back for its 15th edition, promising more big sixes in the world's most famous T20 competition.

As you’d expect, virtually all of the top T20 players will be taking part, and there are two more teams this year to support.

Among the stars taking part are Virat Kohli, David Warner and Jos Buttler.

So, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch IPL live streams, plus the schedule and all you need to know…

How to watch IPL live streams online in the US

ESPN Plus will be streaming all 70+ matches (including playoffs). ESPN+ can also be bundled in with fellow streaming services Disney Plus and Hulu.

ESPN Plus will also be providing some surrounding content, including IPL Heroes, which is 14 episodes long and in English and Hindi.

The IPL is also available to watch with Willow TV.

How to watch IPL live streams online in the UK

Sky Sports is the home of the IPL in the UK. Customers will be able to watch all the games exclusively on Sky Sports.

What teams are in the IPL 2022?

The 10 teams are the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the new two teams — Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

How many matches will each team play in the IPL 2022?

Each time will play 14 matches in the group stage. The teams are split into two groups. Teams will play each side within their own group twice, plus once against the teams in the other group. If they are in the same row as a team from the other group they will play that team twice. It’s complicated!

As an example the Mumbai Indians in Group A are in the first row with Group B’s Chennai Super Kings, so they will play them twice. However, the Mumbai Indians are in a different row to Group B’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, so will play them just once.

The four teams with the most number of points will then qualify for the playoffs. In total there are 70 matches in this year’s competition

Who's in Group A of the IPL?

Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

Who's in Group B of the IPL?

Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022 schedule

Here are the initial fixtures…

Saturday 26 March 2.00pm UK time, 10am EDT — Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunday 27 March 11 am UK time, 7am EDT — Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Sunday 27 March 3.00pm UK time, 11am EDT — Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Monday 28 March 3.00pm UK time, 11am EDT — Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Tuesday 29 March 3.00pm UK time, 11am EDT — Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Wednesday 30 March 3.00pm UK time, 11am EDT — Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Thursday 31 March — 3.00pm UK time, 11am EDT — Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings