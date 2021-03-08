How to watch 'The Chase Extra' — how does it work?

The Chase Extra is landing on the ITV Hub, and our favourite Chasers will be taking on the role of quizmaster in this series of shorts. They'll be setting fans their own set of 10 questions and answers, so viewers can play along at home.

All six chasers will take part, and Mark "The Beast Labbett", Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan, Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace and Darragh "The Menace" Ennis will each present an episode, exclusively for ITV Hub viewers.

How to watch The Chase Extra

The Chase Extra episodes will drop every Monday at 6pm for six weeks from Monday March 8 2021. So each week fans can tune in to this special, as well as the regular The Chase programmes which air weekdays on ITV at 5pm.

What should we expect from The Chase Extra?

As well as quiz questions to entertain viewers, each Chaser will also provide their own unique interval whether its telling jokes, giving quizzing advice, or even playing a musical instrument!

How hard will the questions be?

Well, the Chasers are very clever, so we reckon they might be pretty tricky. Hopefully there will be some easy ones thrown in as well, though!

Will The Chase Extra be on TV?

No, it won't be airing on ITV so you'll have to watch via ITV Hub if you want to play along!

Has The Chase Extra been on before?

Yes, it has. Yes it has and above is Jenny hosting an episode on YouTube. Play along and see how you do! Jenny fronted five episodes in total in 2020, with Shaun hosting a further five.