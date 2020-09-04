Jon Rahm celebrates on his way to winning the BMW Championship on August 30, 2020, boosting him to second in the standings heading into the PGA Tour Championship.

Professional golf's playoffs will come to an end this weekend at the PGA Tour Championship starting Friday, Sept. 4, and fans will have plenty of ways to watch the season finale.

The PGA Tour Championship will be broadcast on the Golf Channel starting Friday at 1 p.m. Eastern time before NBC takes over in the later rounds. Both channels can be found on various streaming services if you're opting against cable or satellite.

Tournament preview

Jon Rahm came away victorious in a thrilling BMW Championship last weekend. The win puts him second in the chase for the FedExCup crown behind Dustin Johnson.

Rahm defeated Johnson in a playoff at last weekend's tournament thanks to an epic 66-foot putt.

A 66-FOOT PUTT FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP!ICE COLD FROM JON RAHM 🤯(via @PGATOUR) pic.twitter.com/67FSPUq0NgAugust 30, 2020

The thrilling finish sets up the PGA Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta this weekend. The event marks the end of the FedExCup Playoffs and the pandemic-altered season, and the top 30 golfers on the tour are still in contention.

The FedExCup is the PGA's seasonlong points-based competition. The golfer that comes out on top this weekend will claim $15 million from a $60 million pool.

Neither Johnson nor Rahm has ever won the FedExCup. Justin Thomas, who's currently third in the standings, won it all in 2017.

The top golfers heading into the tournament will have a leg up. Johnson will start out 10-under par, Rahm will start at eight-under, Thomas will start at seven-under, and others will have progressively smaller advantages.

How to watch the PGA Tour Championship

Viewers of last weekend's action will find a familiar viewing pattern for the PGA Tour Championship. The Golf Channel and NBC will be splitting duties again, with the Golf Channel taking the early action before NBC airs the finale.

The tournament will be found on the Golf Channel from 1 to 6 p.m. Eastern time Friday and Saturday. It'll continue coverage Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Monday from noon to 1:30 p.m. before NBC takes over both days.

Several major streaming services carry both the Golf Channel and local channels, which may include your local NBC station. Hulu With Live TV costs $55 per month, and YouTube TV and FuboTV each come with a $65 per month price tag. Meanwhile, AT&T TV Now's Max package carries the Golf Channel, but that will cost $80 per month. Check out each service's website to see channel listings and find out what local offerings are available in your area.

Also, Sling's Blue package and sports extra add-on will get you the Golf Channel and NBC in select markets for $40 a month.

Each of those streaming services comes with a free trial and can be found on popular devices like Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

PGA Tour Live will also carry featured groups throughout the weekend. That service costs $65 per year and can be found on NBC Sports Gold and Amazon Prime Video.

Finally, ESPN+ will carry featured holes on Sunday and Monday. Meant as kind of a supplement to ESPN, that service costs $6 per month or $13 per month as part of the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.