How to watch the Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers live stream online from anywhere

Jordan Morris of the Seattle Sounders FC celebrates with Cristian Roldan after scoring a goal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at the MLS is Back Tournament on July 19, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

The Portland Timbers will look to avenge a recent 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders when the two Western Conference rivals meet again Sunday, Sept. 6.

This Major League Soccer game will be streamed for most U.S. viewers on ESPN+ starting at 10 p.m. Eastern time Sunday from Seattle. ESPN+ comes with a pretty light price tag, but viewers may have some other options for watching this game as well.

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers: Game preview

Sunday's game will take place two weeks after Seattle easily defeated Portland in their own stadium, albeit without the usual rowdy Timbers crowd in attendance. The Timbers won the MLS is Back Tournament in a coronavirus-resistant bubble nearly a month ago, but have stumbled since then and haven't won a game.

But the Timbers still in the mix for a playoff spot in this whacky season. They're sixth in the Western Conference, a few spots behind No. 2 Seattle, and 18 teams will make the playoffs this year.

Seattle, meanwhile, hasn't lost since late July in the MLS is Back Tournament. The league returned to regular season play in what it called a "phased approach" that will see each team play 18 regular season games leading up to the MLS Cup Playoffs starting Nov. 20.

Portland is led by midfielder/forward Sebastián Blanco and forward Diego Valeri. Seattle is led by forwards Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris, who have each scored five goals this season. Ruidiaz scored the league's goal of the week recently for this laser against LAFC.

How to watch the Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers

ESPN+, a supplement to the self-proclaimed worldwide leader in sports, will carry this game for out-of-market viewers in the U.S. That service costs $6 per month or $13 monthly as part of the bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+. ESPN+ carries some live sports, including out-of-market Major League Baseball games, but doesn't have the premier programming you'd find on the flagship channel.

Fans in Seattle can find the game on JOEtv and Amazon Prime Video. The tech giant's streaming service comes with a $119 yearly subscription to Amazon Prime (gotta get that two-day shipping), or $9 per month for streaming alone.

In Portland, it'll be carried on Root Sports NW. AT&T TV Now carries that channel, but punch in your zip code on the streaming service's website to make sure it's available in your area. AT&T TV Now's base offering costs $55 per month, but it comes with a free trial.

ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video and AT&T TV Now can be streamed on many popular devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.