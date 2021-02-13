UFC 258 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. PPV • Post Show: 1 a.m. ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns • Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch • Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green • Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez Prelims • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez • Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima • Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin • Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez Early Prelims • Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher • Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

UFC 258 is tonight, and MMA fans looking forward to these fights on their phones will want to know how to watch UFC 258 on Android. The entire night will be available streaming online, so the ability to use your favorite devices to watch these fights is a must.

Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, have more fans than even the biggest fighters like Khabib or Jon Jones. So there are sure to be a lot of you out there who want to use your Android to see the fights on Saturday. Here's how to watch UFC 258 on Android , featuring Usman vs. Burns in the ESPN app.

On February 13, UFC 258 is broadcasting eleven total bouts live from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features a title fight between the reigning UFC Welterweight champion and his number one contender.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (17-1) is ready to add to his impressive UFC resume, and to do that he’ll need to take down Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (19-3). Usman has had two dominant title defenses so far, and he shows no signs of slowing down as he clears out this division. Burns is a tough as nails contender ready for the title shot that eluded him when he fought as a lightweight. Is Burns hot enough to pull the upset, or will he be just another victim?

Learn how to watch UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns on Pay-Per-View

UFC 258 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app on Android.

How to watch UFC 258 on Android

First you will need to install the ESPN app, and then you'll need to login to your accounts in the app. You'll need an ESPN account to access ESPN+ and purchase the Pay-Per-View card.

You can install the ESPN app on your device quickly and easily from the ESPN app page on the Google Play Store . If you are using a computer, just log in with your Google account, and click the install button to send it to your device. If you have more than one device, it will ask you to pick which one you want ESPN to install on.

If you open the ESPN app page on your Android device, it will flip you to the ESPN app in the Google Play Store app. Tap install, and then login with your biometric, password or PIN to start the install. Then tap open to run ESPN for the first time.

The ESPN app will give you the option to Log In the first time you use the app. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time. Also, over on the Settings page, you will see options to login to your ESPN Account and your TV Provider.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 258 on Android. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 258 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 258 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 258 Pay Per View cost?