UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC 258 is ready to bring hot MMA action to the coldest month, so all the fans want to learn how to watch Usman vs. Burns live stream online. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is sure to be action packed from top to bottom, capped off by a giant title showdown.

In the Main Event, the Welterweight championship is on the line in a highly anticipated matchup. The champ has lived up to his nickname, proving to be a “Nigerian Nightmare” that haunts his opponents. Now he takes on the understated little tough guy, “Durinho”, who is ready for the bright lights of his first championship fight.

You can stream it all as they box and brawl Saturday Night with UFC 258 Pay-Per-View featuring Usman vs. Burns in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns?

UFC 258 will be broadcast live on Saturday, February 13, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 258 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6:15 p.m., airing on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m., with four fights on ESPN and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Usman vs. Burns.

In the U.K., UFC 258 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 258 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 258 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 258 Prelims will be on both ESPN and ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Middleweight rising stars, when Rodolfo Vieira (7-0) battles Anthony Hernandez (7-2).

The UFC 258 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 258 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV offers a nice free trial, and has the ESPN channels along with a few other sports-focused channels. You can also watch the UFC 258 Prelims on YouTube TV, and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports too because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns — The Main Event Preview

UFC 258 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns • Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch • Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green • Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez Prelims • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez • Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima • Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin • Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez Early Prelims • Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher • Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (17-1) is the UFC Welterweight Champion, and the fifth ranked fighter in the Men’s Pound-For-Pound rankings. Usman has a phenomenal record and resume, and it keeps improving. His last three fights are the stuff of legends. Usman had a title match at UFC 235, where he took the Welterweight championship from Tyron Woodley. Then in December of 2019, Usman won a highly anticipated battle with Colby Covington at UFC 245 in brutal fashion, breaking Covington’s jaw and knocking him out in the final round. Finally Usman was dominant as he scored a unanimous decision over Jorge Masvidal in UFC 251 last summer.

Usman was originally scheduled to take on Gilbert Burns in 2020. However, Burns tested positive for COVID-19, and had to be removed from the fight. But Usman has never been one to shy away from a difficult challenge, so he is ready to tackle his top contender.

Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (19-3) is the top ranked contender in the UFC Welterweight division. Burns has fought the majority of his UFC career as a lightweight even though he started out as a welterweight. Since he moved back up in weight, he’s 4-0 including two back to back Performance of the Night winning fights. At lightweight he had success, but was unable to crack the highest levels after three losses in four years. Now he’s ready to face the challenge that eluded him at the lower weight — a championship fight.

Burns is coming off two wins against other fighters ranked in the top ten, including former champion Tyron Woodley. Burns was in total control for five rounds, and made it clear he was ready to take on Usman for the title.

How to watch UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

