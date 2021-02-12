UFC 258 Prelims live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC 258 Prelims provide great fights and build up towards title fight later that night, so MMA fans want to learn the best options for how to watch UFC 258 Prelims live stream. UFC will have four exciting fights live as part of the Prelims, which roll into the big UFC 258 Pay-Per-View event. The Featured Fight at the end of the UFC 258 Prelims features a middleweight battle between an undefeated rising star and a young fighter who needs to bounce back from recent bad losses.

You can watch the UFC 258 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $60 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 258 PPV main card, including the Usman vs. Burns main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Fubo TV.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 258 Pay-Per-View featuring Usman vs. Burns.

UFC 258 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns • Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch • Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green • Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez Prelims • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez • Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima • Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin • Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez Early Prelims • Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher • Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

When is UFC 258?

UFC 258 will be broadcast live on Saturday, February 13, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 258 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6:15 p.m., airing on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m., with four fights on ESPN and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Usman vs. Burns.

In the U.K., UFC 258 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 258 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 258 Prelims you can choose between ESPN or ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Middleweight rising stars, when Rodolfo Vieira (7-0) battles Anthony Hernandez (7-2).

You can get the full UFC 258 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Vieira vs. Hernandez. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 258 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 258 Prelims begins on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn all about UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns: How to watch online from anywhere

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch the UFC 258 Prelims on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC 258 Prelims — Vieira vs. Hernandez Preview

The UFC 258 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two UFC Men’s Middleweight fighters, as Rodolfo Vieira and Anthony Hernandez square off.

Rodolfo “The Black Belt Hunter” Vieira (7-0) came from the international grappling wrestling circuit into MMA, and he has already shown that was a smart decision. Vieira is undefeated in MMA, and that includes two fights in the UFC. It’s been nearly a year since his last fight, but he has been trying to stay active. He suffered a rib injury that caused him to withdraw from a planned fight in October, and this fight against Hernandez has already been delayed once due to a positive COVID-19 test by Hernandez. Vieira has a great ground game, which is little surprise given his grappling background. He won his last two fights by submission with triangle arm bars, so keep your eyes on the screen if Vieira takes Hernandez to the ground.

Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (7-2) also had a hot start to his MMA career, but things have been rocky for him since joining the UFC. Hernandez had a 9-1 career as an amateur fighter, and was 6-0 as a professional when he was brought into Dana White’s Contender Series. Since then, he is 1-2 with a no contest, including a loss in his last fight against Kevin Holland. Hernandez rarely has fights that go to the scorecards, as only one of his ten professional fights has gone past the second round. No matter the outcome, it feels likely that this fight will be exciting but quick.

How to watch UFC 258 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 258 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Usman vs. Burns live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 258 Usman vs. Burns starting at 1 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 258 Pay-Per-View?