UFC 264 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson • Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy • Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya • Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho Prelims • Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin • Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira • Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria • Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis Early Prelims • Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye • Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera • Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

UFC 264 is here, and everyone who loves MMA will want to see this trilogy fight even if they are on the go, so fans will need to learn how to watch UFC 264 on Android. There are sure to be a lot of new people interested to go along with old fans tuning in to see it all go down on Saturday. With the main card only available as a streaming event, everyone wants to know how to watch it on their favorite devices.

Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, have more fans than even the biggest fighters like Kamaru Usman or Jon Jones. So there are sure to be a lot of you out there who want to use your Android to see the fights on Saturday. Here's how to watch UFC 264 on Android, featuring Poirier vs. McGregor 3 in the ESPN app.

UFC 264 will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 11, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two of the biggest names in the UFC fighting the decisive match of an epic trilogy.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (27-6) is looking for a title shot, but first he’ll need to handle his business one more time against a big name rival. He will fight against “The Notorious” Conor McGregor (22-4) for the third time, and McGregor is looking for redemption after Poirier’s highlight knockout of Conor went viral. The winner should have next for UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, but nothing is guaranteed so they have to make the best of this headline spot.

Also Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (19-4) will have a showdown against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1). Burns is coming off of a knockout loss to the UFC Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, and he needs a big rebound. Thompson is a tough out, but with a 3-2 record in his last five fights he needs a big win if he wants to push through to a title shot of his own.

Learn how to watch UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on Pay-Per-View

UFC 264 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app on Android.

How to watch UFC 264 on Android

First you will need to install the ESPN app, and then you'll need to login to your accounts in the app. You'll need an ESPN account to access ESPN+ and purchase the Pay-Per-View card.

You can install the ESPN app on your device quickly and easily from the ESPN app page on the Google Play Store . If you are using a computer, just log in with your Google account, and click the install button to send it to your device. If you have more than one device, it will ask you to pick which one you want ESPN to install on.

If you open the ESPN app page on your Android device, it will flip you to the ESPN app in the Google Play Store app. Tap install, and then login with your biometric, password or PIN to start the install. Then tap open to run ESPN for the first time.

The ESPN app will give you the option to Log In the first time you use the app. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time. Also, over on the Settings page, you will see options to login to your ESPN Account and your TV Provider.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 264 on Android. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 264 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 264 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 264 Pay Per View cost?