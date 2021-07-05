UFC 264 has a card stacked with fights featuring the biggest names in the sport, so all the MMA fans want to learn how to watch Poirier vs. McGregor 3 live stream online. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is sure to be action packed from top to bottom, leading up to the decisive match of a trilogy in the Main Event.

In the Main Event, Dustin Poirier is looking for a title shot, but first he’ll need to put “The Notorious” to sleep one more time. That means he’s up against Conor McGregor for the third time, and McGregor is looking for redemption after that highlight knockout went viral.

You can stream this grudge trilogy fight Saturday Night with UFC 264 Pay-Per-View featuring Poirier vs. McGregor 3 in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3?

UFC 264 will be broadcast live on Saturday, JuLY 11, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 264 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. Both the Early Prelims and the Prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Poirier vs. McGregor 3.

In the U.K., UFC 264 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 264 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 264 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 264 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN. Both networks will be broadcasting the full Early Prelims and Prelims Cards, with nine total fights including a bout between two Welterweight fighters, when Carlos Condit (32-13) takes on Max Griffin (17-7).

The UFC 264 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 264 Prelims from ESPN on the five largest live TV streaming services. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to score ESPN. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV offers a nice free trial, and has the ESPN channels along with a few other sports-focused channels. You can also watch the UFC 264 Prelims on YouTube TV, and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports too because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 — The Main Event Preview

UFC 264 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson • Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy • Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya • Sean O'Malley vs. Louis Smolka Prelims • Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin • Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira • Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee • Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis Early Prelims • Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria • Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye • Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera • Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (27-6) is the top ranked contender in the lightweight division, and his sights are very much set on the champ, Charles Oliveira. After his victory over McGregor back in January, it seemed that Poirier would obviously fight for the title in his next bout. Not only did he beat another top five contender, but he absolutely flattened one of the sports’ biggest names with a vicious three-piece combination.

Poirier’s only loss in the last five years was to the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he’s now retired. Otherwise, “The Diamond” has been on a successful tear for years, notching wins over huge names in the sport like Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker. But money talks, and the UFC makes the decisions on who gets what fights. Poirier and McGregor have been a huge deal both times they fought, with Conor getting the win in 2014 and Poirier getting revenge in January. Will Poirier make it two in a row? If so, expect him to call out Oliveira in the post fight interview.

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor (22-4) is perhaps the biggest name in all MMA, but now the big draw needs a big win if he wants to stay in the title picture. McGregor is still the fifth ranked contender in the UFC Lightweight division, but he’s 1-2 with just three fights in the last five years. The only win was a total wipeout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who really should have hung it up by now. That makes it hard to give him much credit for that one. McGregor is immensely talented, with a big left hand, aggressive swagger style and deep stamina. He’s been a two time undisputed UFC champion, but in both cases he has been stripped of his belt for not defending his title spot.

McGregor has become known as much for his controversies and activities outside of MMA as for his abilities inside the octagon. He is owner of a successful distillery called Proper No. Twelve, and their name is all over MMA and boxing promotions. McGregor has also been arrested multiple times, most recently for a sexual assault in Corsica. That investigation ended without charges, but controversies and legal problems have been a pattern for McGregor. Still if he wins, surely another big fight will come for Conor. If not, expect to see him cashing in from the boxing ring instead.

UFC 264 has more for fans than just one gigantic Main Event Fight. Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (19-4) vs. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1). Burns is the second ranked welterweight contender and he’s 4-1 since moving back to the weight. However he’s coming off of a knockout loss to the UFC Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in a title fight. He’ll need to rebound against a tough foe in Thompson, who has twice fought for the title himself. He’s 3-2 in the last four years with wins over Jorge Masvidal and Vincente Luque. This fight should be action packed, and result in a big shake up in the top five of the welterweight division.

How to watch UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

How to watch UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on your devices