Academy Awards Livestream: Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time ...' early Oscar winners

Hollywood twinkles all year long, but Tinseltown always shines brightest on one special night every year. The Oscars are almost here, and if you need to see who walks away with recognition for their amazing work in movies, we can help. You can watch The Oscars 2020 online and without cable.

The Oscars 2020, known more formally as the 92nd Academy Awards, is happening on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. The Awards Ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and broadcast live on ABC.

How to watch The Oscars in 2020 online without cable

Sunday will be a wonderful night for Oscar (Oscar! Oscar! Who will win?). Previous award winners will mix with the newest talents of Hollywood. There will be heart-touching speeches, emotional dedications and unscripted moments as the most important awards in film are handed out.

"Joker" leads the pack of recognized movies with 11 category nominations, followed by ten nominations each for "1917", "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". The war picture "1917" is considered by most to be the favorite to win the Best Picture Oscar, but smart money and markets consider "Parasite" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" each have a chanceo pull an upset.

You don't need cable TV to see thee stars! Here is how to watch the Oscars online and without cable.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . The Oscars 2020 on Hulu: Yes, with your local ABC station.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . The Oscars 2020 on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with your local ABC station.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . The Oscars 2020 on YouTube TV: Yes, with your local ABC station.

How to watch The Oscars 2020 from anywhere, even outside of the United States

The Oscars moved up the calendar to early February this year, so you may be an awards show fan who finds they have a conflict. If you scheduled yourself to be outside of the country, you may find you have limited options to see The Oscars online. That's because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. However, your streaming subscriptions don't have to get stopped at the box office.

One way to get things working like you are used to is by using a VPN , which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.

We recommend ExpressVPN for a number of reasons, including its fast speeds, reliable connections, and great customer service.

When will The Oscars 2020 begin?

The Oscars award show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, but the glamor of the evening starts early. The official red carpet show starts at 6:30 p.m., so you can spend 90 minutes checking out the stars and finding out the answer to a pre-show's most important question; "Who are you wearing?"

What films are nominated for Best Picture at The Oscars in 2020?

Here are the nine films nominated for this year's Best Picture award at the Oscars.

Who is performing at The Oscars 2020?

The Oscars feature great musical performances each year, as stars and actors alike present live versions of these Original Song award nominees.

Randy Newman, "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away", Toy Story 4

Elton John, "Love Me Again", Rocketman

Chrissy Metz, "I'm Standing with You", Breakthrough

Idina Menzel and Aurora, "Into the Unknown", Frozen II

Cynthia Erivo, "Stand Up", Harriet

The Oscars 2020 will also feature a special surprise performance by new superstar Billie Eilish. Will she perform her hit song "Bad Guy", or a special tribute song, or even choose something unexpected? We will need to watch to find out.

Who is hosting The Oscars 2020?

As the show did in 2019, The 2020 Oscars will have no official host. Instead they show will feature a rotating mix of celebrities to share the hosting duties, including introducing the awards, transitioning to performances, and providing fun and laughter. This resulted in a faster show last year, so here is hoping we will also get to wrap things up in time for bed at a reasonable hour on the East Coast.

How to watch The Oscars 2020 in the ABC app

You can watch The Oscars in the Live TV streaming app that you subscribe to, or you can watch the show in the official ABC app. The ABC app will carry the livestream of The Oscars telecast, but you will need to have a supported login from a live TV streaming service or cable company. The ABC app supports logins from Hulu, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, so those should be a safe bet.

It's important to know that The Oscars live stream in the ABC app varies by TV market location. There is a full list of supported markets on Oscar.go.com , so it may be a good idea to click through and make sure you're in the clear.

How to watch The Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live

The Academy Awards is going to have an extra feed just for the Red Carpet and it is only available online. The Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live will be streaming live on Twitter from the @TheAcademy account. This online show will have live coverage, special access behind the scenes, and highlights of the biggest moments so you won't miss any Red Carpet moments that everyone will be talking about online.

How to watch The Oscars 2020 using an over-the-air antenna

You can keep things really simple by getting The Oscars over-the-air through your local ABC affiliate. ABC is the longtime broadcast partner of the Academy Awards. All you need to do is hook up a good over-the-air antenna to your TV or tuner, and turn the channel to your local ABC station.

The best over-the-air antennas

If you want to use your over-the-air antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you could consider buying an over-the-air streaming box. It will take whatever the antenna can pick up, and convert it to stream on your local network.

The best over-the-air streaming device