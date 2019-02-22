How to watch Spring Training baseball on ESPN+

The NFL season is over. Hockey and basketball are in full swing. And this weekend, we get our first look at some of the best and brightest prospects in the MLB ranks as Spring Training games get underway. And you can catch some of the action on ESPN+ .

The games get going on Saturday with Atlanta at the New York Mets from First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla., as Robinson Cano and Josh Donaldson get their first looks of the season.

Here's the full upcoming schedule on ESPN+:

Sat., Feb. 23, 1 p.m., Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Sun., Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals

Mon., Feb. 25, 1 p.m., Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Tues., Feb. 26, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees

Wed., Feb. 27, 1 p.m., Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

Thurs., Feb. 28, 1 p.m., Houston Astros at Miami Marlins

Fri., Mar. 1, 8 p.m., San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mon., Mar. 25, 9 p.m., Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

ESPN+ will play host to more than 180 regular-season games this season, starting on Opening Day.

And if you're a die-hard baseball fan, you can purchase an MLB.TV subscription from within ESPN+ itself. It costs $25 a month, or $119 for the full season. And with it you'll get hundreds of out-of-market games all season long.

ESPN+ costs just $5 a month (you get a free one-week trial, though) and includes all kinds of live sports that otherwise might not make it onto one of the main channels. In addition to MLB, that also includes more college basketball than you could possibly watch, professional soccer, and this weekend's UFC Fight Night in Prague .

