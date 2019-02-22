How to watch Spring Training baseball on ESPN+
The players have reported — and it's time to get some pitches in
The NFL season is over. Hockey and basketball are in full swing. And this weekend, we get our first look at some of the best and brightest prospects in the MLB ranks as Spring Training games get underway. And you can catch some of the action on ESPN+ .
The games get going on Saturday with Atlanta at the New York Mets from First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla., as Robinson Cano and Josh Donaldson get their first looks of the season.
Here's the full upcoming schedule on ESPN+:
- Sat., Feb. 23, 1 p.m., Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
- Sun., Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals
- Mon., Feb. 25, 1 p.m., Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Tues., Feb. 26, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees
- Wed., Feb. 27, 1 p.m., Houston Astros at Washington Nationals
- Thurs., Feb. 28, 1 p.m., Houston Astros at Miami Marlins
- Fri., Mar. 1, 8 p.m., San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Mon., Mar. 25, 9 p.m., Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs
ESPN+ will play host to more than 180 regular-season games this season, starting on Opening Day.
And if you're a die-hard baseball fan, you can purchase an MLB.TV subscription from within ESPN+ itself. It costs $25 a month, or $119 for the full season. And with it you'll get hundreds of out-of-market games all season long.
ESPN+ costs just $5 a month (you get a free one-week trial, though) and includes all kinds of live sports that otherwise might not make it onto one of the main channels. In addition to MLB, that also includes more college basketball than you could possibly watch, professional soccer, and this weekend's UFC Fight Night in Prague .
