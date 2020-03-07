Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

UFC 248 is this weekend, and MMA fans want to be able to see all of the action on every device they own. Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10 series are among the most popular all around the world. Here's a match fans are glad to see made. Here's how to watch UFC 248 on Android , featuring Adesanya vs. Romero in the ESPN app.

UFC 248 is the latest major MMA event from the biggest promotion in the sport. UFC 248 will broadcast live on Saturday, March 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Early Prelims come first at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+. At 8 p.m., the Prelims are exclusively on ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, headlined by Adesanya vs. Romero.

UFC 248 will be a split-broadcast event so it will have separate fight cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 248 on Android

First you will need to install the ESPN app, and then you'll need to login to your accounts in the app. You'll need an ESPN account to access ESPN+ and purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you want to watch the UFC 248 Prelims, you'll also need a login to a Live TV streaming service or cable to be able to watch those fights.

Learn how to watch UFC 248 Pay-Per-View with Adesanya vs. Romero

You can install the ESPN app on your device quickly and easily from the ESPN app page on the Google Play Store . If you are using a computer, just log in with your Google account, and click the install button to send it to your device. If you have more than one device, it will ask you to pick which one you want ESPN to install on.

If you open the ESPN app page on your Android device, it will flip you to the ESPN app in the Google Play Store app. Tap install, and then login with your biometric, password or PIN to start the install.

The ESPN app will give you the option to Log In the first time you use the app. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time. On the Settings page, you will see options to login to your ESPN Account and your TV Provider.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 248 on Android. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 248 programs, including the Early Prelims, Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 248 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 248 Pay Per View cost?

How to stream UFC 248 even if you're outside the United States

You could be excited for UFC 248 but worried you won't get to watch because you'll be on holiday abroad this weekend. Streaming U.S. based sports like the UFC live can often be limited if you're outside of the country. That's because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. However, your streaming subscriptions don't have to lose their value.

One way to get things working like you are used to is by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.

Watch UFC 248

You can order the UFC 248 Adesanya vs. Romero Pay-Per-View today. New ESPN+ subscribers pay $84.98 for this pay-per-view and 1 year of ESPN+. Existing subscribers can pay just $64.99 for just the event, or $84.98 to upgrade from monthly to a 1 year subscription with the event. At either price you will get an exciting night of top fights including Adesanya vs. Romero.